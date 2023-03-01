Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Welcomes Spring with New Value-Forward, Craveable Menu Items

Seasonal additions include Cheesy Bacon Homestyle Fried Chicken, Spiked Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail, Mini Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake and Loaded Steak Fries

LEBANON, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say "goodbye" to winter and "hello" to spring with new, limited-time menu additions from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® that provide even more variety at a compelling value for all. Enjoy flavorful dishes this spring, like Cracker Barrel's new Cheesy Bacon Homestyle Fried Chicken, offering a twist on a familiar homestyle classic, paired with a refreshing glass of a returning favorite, Strawberry Lemonade, now available spiked! This spring treat family and friends for any occasion with these new items, plus more, available now for a limited time at Cracker Barrel.

This spring, enjoy Cracker Barrel's new Cheesy Bacon Homestyle Chicken topped with cheese, bacon, onion strings & Buttermilk Ranch. Served with two sides & Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. (PRNewswire)

"At Cracker Barrel, our guests rely on us to deliver a consistent experience and craveable, homestyle food with generous portions offered at a fair price," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Innovation Thomas Yun. "This spring we're offering the same reliable, value-forward options guests love, including a variety of meals under $12, plus some flavorful twists on traditional classics, like our new Cheesy Bacon Homestyle Fried Chicken or Loaded Steak Fries. Whether opting for a traditional classic or new favorite, there are plenty of items on Cracker Barrel's menu to share the care with everyone around the table this season."

Whether dining in for a special spring occasion or a weeknight dinner, enjoy more for less with Cracker Barrel's seasonal menu additions, offering a variety of choices and flavor, including:

New! Cheesy Bacon Homestyle Fried Chicken: A twist on a Cracker Barrel classic, signature Sunday Homestyle Chicken®, topped with cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch. Complete with choice of two Country Sides and biscuits or corn muffins. Enjoy this new seasonal offering starting at $11.99* , along with a variety of classics like Chicken n' Dumplins and Country Fried Steak, as part of Cracker Barrel's 20 meals under $12 everyday value offerings.





New! Spiked Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail ** : For a limited time, enjoy a special spiked blend of a returning favorite, our classic Strawberry Lemonade. This new cocktail features classic lemonade infused with sweet strawberry flavors. Also available without strawberry puree, the new Spiked Lemonade Cocktail offers a simpler version of the cocktail served with just classic lemonade. For guests choosing to forgo a cocktail but still craving a refreshing beverage to complete their meal our non-alcoholic Strawberry Lemonade is back with bottomless refills.





New! Loaded Steak Fries: Available as a premium side or a Barrel Bite to share with the table, Cracker Barrel's signature steak fries topped with creamy cheese sauce, chopped bacon, green onions and shredded Colby cheese, served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce. For those craving even more value, order two Barrel Bites for $8.99 * for the whole table to enjoy.





New! Mini Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake: Complete your meal with creamy cheesecake in graham cracker crust, topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream and a fresh strawberry slice. Plus, enjoy with the whole crowd and cater this sweet treat for a spring gathering, available for small celebrations of five people or larger groups of ten or more.

When dining in, guests can join the online wait list before arriving and use mobile pay at the table to skip the line. Plus, Cracker Barrel now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay to make paying easier than ever before. For more information about Cracker Barrel's spring menu items or to place a catering order for a special occasion, visit crackerbarrel.com.

*Check your local store as pricing and item availability may vary by location.

**Alcoholic beverages at participating locations only. Wine based beverage, does not include spirits. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as a virtual brand, The Pancake Kitchen and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

