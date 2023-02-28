ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS) and Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider focused on delivering technology-enabled, cloud-based finance, accounting, HR and technology services to small and mid-to-large enterprises, has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ in India for the second year in a row.

Quatrro Business Support Services is Great Place to Work™ Certified for 2 Consecutive Years (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. More than 10,000 companies from more than 60 nations collaborate with the Great Place to Work® Institute each year to review, benchmark, and develop initiatives to improve their workplace cultures. The assessment process reveals key factors that define as well as compare the culture at an organization with that of its competitors. The technique used by the Great Place to Work® Institute is acknowledged as a thorough and unbiased method for evaluating work cultures. It is regarded as the gold standard for identifying and honoring outstanding workplace cultures.

Acknowledging the recognition, David Ford, SVP Global Human Resources at Quatrro said, "We are grateful to have been certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment is a testament to our transparent culture and commitment to developing cooperative relationships with our employees that are founded on trust and mutual respect. We always aim for individual and group excellence in terms of careers and personal lives. Our focus on strengthening our people-practices, aimed at improving employee experience, is a testament to the efforts that each employee puts in every day to make Quatrro a better place to work."

Quatrro is a global organization with over 1,600 employees supporting clients across the globe in a wide range of verticals including restaurant/retail, sports and fitness, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, life sciences, biotech, non-profits and business services. The high-trust, high-performance workplace culture that Great Place to Work looks for in an organization aligns with Quatrro's Get More to Go On approach to both its employees and clients.

ABOUT QUATRRO BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES (QUATRRO): Visit www.quatrrobss.com

Follow Quatrro Business Support Services: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work® Institute, India

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

For Quatrro:

Kristen Flasch

Vice President - Marketing & Sales Support

Quatrro Business Support Services

Kristen.Flasch@quatrrobss.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011688/Quatrro_GPTW.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006629/Quatrro_Logo.jpg

Quatrro Business Support Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services