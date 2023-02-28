New American Funding Becomes Exclusive Mortgage Provider for Patch

Partnership will highlight New American Funding in over 1,200 markets nationwide

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) is proud to announce that it has partnered with the hyper-local news platform Patch to become its exclusive mortgage provider. This partnership will prominently feature NAF in Patch's weekly newsletters in over 1,200 communities, as well as on the mortgage and real estate hub on each of Patch's community websites.

"As the way families find companies to work with evolves, so do the ways we can reach them," said Rick Arvielo, CEO and Co-Founder of New American Funding. "This partnership will put our company in front of millions of people, giving us a great opportunity to educate them about the various loan options we offer and show them how we can help them achieve their dreams of homeownership."

Currently, Patch provides unique news and information for more than 1,200 communities nationwide, with plans for significant expansion by the end of the year. Like Patch, NAF is a nationwide company, making this a natural partnership.

"We're licensed in all 50 states, so Patch will help us reach people in a way that makes sense for them," Arvielo continued. "People in different areas are looking for different things, so we want to highlight the mortgage solutions that best meet their individual needs. This partnership allows us to tailor our messaging to highlight NAF's product offerings and homeownership options within each unique community."

Arvielo also cited how ingrained Patch is in the communities it serves as a driver for establishing this relationship.

"Patch's audience is deeply engaged with our local real estate coverage," said Will Figueroa, President at Patch. "Our partnership with New American Funding will help these users better understand their financing options so they can make better decisions about one of the most significant economic events of their lives. Patch has a long track record of working with real estate partners, this is why a partnership with a mortgage market leader with national scale as well as local loan officers around the country like New American Funding makes so much sense for us."

To see the NAF content currently featured on Patch, visit the Patch Mortgage Center at mortgage.patch.com.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 243,770+ loans for approximately $64.3 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

