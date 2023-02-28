Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners, Principals, and Senior Client Principal across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Business

Promotions span 22 cities across 14 countries as the firm further advances its commitment to professional development and culture against landscape of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced promotions of 19 Partners, 29 Principals, and one Senior Client Principal in its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses globally.

"Heidrick & Struggles is proud to cultivate leaders within our firm, and we are deeply committed to developing our teams and creating an unrivalled culture for top-performing talent," said President and CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Our newly promoted cohort of consultants have proven to be dynamic, agile leaders who are recognized for their strong leadership, innovative thinking and spirit of collaboration, both within our own organization and when serving our clients and advising them on the complex array of talent and human capital issues they face today."

The promoted consultants are based in 22 cities across 14 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner:

Individuals promoted to Principal:

Individual promoted to Senior Client Principal:

