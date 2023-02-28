CloroxPro Expands CloroxPro HealthyClean® Online Learning Platform Offerings

CloroxPro offers a new module designed for healthcare-specific considerations, continuing to raise the bar for professional cleaning education and training

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro today announced the launch of CloroxPro HealthyClean® Introduction to Healthcare, a new instructionally designed microlearning module for environmental service (EVS) managers and supervisors, as part of CloroxPro HealthyClean®, an online learning platform offering best-in-class education and training about cleaning for health effectively, efficiently and safely.

Staffing shortages, burnout and high employee turn-over persist in the industry, impacting healthcare facilities' ability to successfully execute the cleaning and disinfecting protocols necessary to help prevent the spread of illness-causing pathogens, including healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These realities have also resulted in training gaps due to limited time to provide adequate training to new employees.

Training is critical to ensure staff are educated about how to properly clean for health. Moreover, it remains imperative to do so in a way that is effective and efficient long-term for time-strapped healthcare employees. Research has also shown that access to quality education and training increases staff retention.1

CloroxPro HealthyClean Introduction to Healthcare helps healthcare facilities address these challenges by providing an interactive microlearning module to increase understanding of healthcare-specific considerations when cleaning for health. The module includes an overview of infection prevention and control, a review of the types of spaces staff will encounter, and considerations for cleaning and disinfecting patient care areas. This training module follows the same instructional design principles of our other HealthyClean certificate courses to ensure a high-quality learning experience.

"At CloroxPro, we are dedicated to helping safeguard public spaces, including patient care environments through innovative solutions, beyond our trusted portfolio of healthcare products," says Kyra de St. Paer, Senior Director of Marketing, CloroxPro. "Through the CloroxPro HealthyClean Introduction to Healthcare module, healthcare workers now have on-demand access to best-in-class education for a seamless training solution. We are proud to expand our offerings within the CloroxPro HealthyClean learning platform and help provide safe and proper execution of cleaning and disinfecting practices, and in turn facilitate better protection of patient safety and health."

This module is 20 minutes in duration and can be taken alone or in conjunction with other CloroxPro HealthyClean Certificate courses. Although the training is designed for EVS managers and supervisors, EVS staff and other hospital staff such as infection preventionists can also benefit from taking this course. Upon completion, professionals will be awarded a Certificate of Completion. 2

The CloroxPro HealthyClean platform currently offers the only industry-wide certificate program designed for frontline cleaners and managers that is accredited by ANAB, meeting the highest standards for program quality and training comprehension – CloroxPro HealthyClean® Trained Specialist Course, which launched in January 2022. The CloroxPro HealthyClean® Trained Specialist Course will be available on the platform in Spanish in Spring 2023, and a course specifically designed for managers of frontline cleaners will be available later this year.

To learn more or register for the CloroxPro HealthyClean Introduction to Healthcare Course, please contact your CloroxPro sales representative, distributor or visit www.CloroxPro.com/healthyclean .

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

