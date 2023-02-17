The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2023

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents ($0.185) per share payable on April 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

This is The Andersons 106th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

