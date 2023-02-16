TAMBOURINE ROOM BY TRISTAN BRANDT AT CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT CELEBRATED BY THE 2023 MICHELIN GUIDE FLORIDA AS ONE OF THE BEST NEW RESTAURANTS IN MIAMI

Newly opened 18-seat fine dining restaurant serving modern classic French fare with Asian influences hailed as an "ambitious dining bijou" delivering "a colorful, multicourse tasting"

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt, the new fine dining restaurant by acclaimed chef Tristan Brandt at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, is being celebrated as one of the best new dining experiences in the city in the 2023 Michelin Guide Florida: February 2023. Hailed by Michelin's inspectors as an "ambitious dining bijou" delivering "a colorful, multicourse tasting grounded in French cuisine with notable Asian inspiration," Tambourine Room joins seven other new restaurants pinpointed by the famed guide as "heating up the Miami dining scene."

Opened last December just in time to host attendees of Art Basel 2022, Tambourine Room sets a stage for Chef Brandt, Chef de Cuisine Timo Steubing, and Pastry Chef Logan Seibert to keep guests on the edge of their seats in anticipation of palate-pleasing surprises and delights. The menu offers an array of delectable dishes such as Tuna | Jalapeño | Miso, a roasted sesame-marinated tuna tartare delicately placed in a jalapeño and green bell pepper sauce, topped with a warm miso foam. A Chef Brandt signature – beef tartare hidden under a layer of caviar alongside kimizu, whipped crème fraiche, and crispy house-made sourdough chips – also makes its stateside debut on the Tambourine Room menu.

The 2023 Michelin Guide Florida is not the first to recognize Chef Brandt's culinary excellence. Chef Brandt, a master in the culinary arts, joined the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in early 2022, bringing with him a wealth of experience refined in the European restaurant industry, where he garnered numerous awards and accolades. During his tenure as Head Chef at OPUS V in Germany, the restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars, making him the youngest chef in the country to lead a two-star kitchen, and in October 2022, Epoca by Tristan Brandt at the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort in Switzerland was awarded one Michelin star.

Originally opened in 1958, Tambourine Room was a popular spot for cocktails and socializing until more recently being re-energized by Chef Brandt and his creative culinary team. Today it's a world-class dining destination, as confirmed by Michelin Guide, which teases diners to "expect rich, bold sauces and foams made with the likes of parmesan, lobster and saffron, and ginger turbocharging everything from tomatoes to scallops to wagyu."

"From the inception of this restaurant concept, we've considered ourselves fortunate to have Chef Brandt leading our new dining experience. Today, we're thrilled to earn this recognition by 2023 Michelin Guide Florida as a standout establishment in Miami's vibrant culinary scene," said Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. "With a renewed focus on upscale dining here in Miami, Tambourine Room's long-running culinary experience is shining anew to serve residents and visitors alike."

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt is open Wednesday through Sunday with two seating options. The first seating at 6 p.m. offers a three-course tasting menu for $140 per person, and the second seating at 8:30 p.m. offers a six-course tasting menu for $215 per person. Both menu prices are not inclusive of tax and gratuity. To fully immerse oneself in the Tambourine Room experience, diners may choose to add a wine pairing for $55 (6 p.m. seating) or $135 (8:30 p.m. seating).

Reservations for the Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt are available on the first of each month for that month and the following month via Resy.

For more information, please visit www.tambourineroom.com or follow along on Instagram at @TambourineRoom.

About Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness and complete well-being. Exuding the "luxury of wellness," the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division, personalized health retreats and services through the Advanced Holistic Center, Quantiom Energy Science, the biostation at Carillon Miami and more.

The resort features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities is at guests' fingertips, access to the resort's two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only saltwater rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami's impressive F&B offerings include The Strand, a Mediterranean contemporary dining experience by Executive Chef Rosario Corrao; light bites at Seaglass Cafe; and Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt. Created in partnership with the Michelin-starred Chef Tristan Brandt, the resort's on-site restaurant serves modern classic French cuisine with Asian influences.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay. In 2022, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort ranked within Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards and Spas of America's Top 100 Spas. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

About Tristan Brandt

Tristan Brandt is a top chef, former youngest two-star chef in Germany, culinary consultant, and entrepreneur for national (Germany) as well as international gourmet experiential concepts. Under the brand "by Tristan Brandt" he takes on the role as chef for restaurants, supports young talent and organizes top-tier gourmet festivals such as the Waldhaus Flims Festival of the Arts in Flims, Switzerland or the Pfälzer Gourmet Festival in Deidesheim, Germany. Tristan Brandt represents a modern French-based cuisine with Asian influences. He is a supporter of young cooking talent, whom he trains and integrates into his culinary projects. Tristan Brandt has worked for MICHELIN star chefs such as Harald Wohlfahrt***, Dieter Müller***, Jean-Georges Klein***, Stefan Stiller***, Jordi Cruz***, Herbert Brockel* and Manfred Schwarz*. In 2013, he set another career milestone when Richard Engelhorn brought him into the famous Engelhorn fashion house in Mannheim, Germany to fulfill his long-held dream of running his own Michelin-starred restaurant. Together they opened OPUS V, a gourmet restaurant for which the restaurant was awarded 2 MICHELIN stars and 18 Gault&Millau points within a very short time, making Brandt the youngest chef in Germany at the time to lead a two-star kitchen. For this purpose, engelhorn Gastro GmbH was founded and Tristan Brandt was appointed managing director. Here he was responsible for 130 employees and 9 gastronomy operations, including Michelin-starred restaurants (OPUS V**, Le Corange*). In 2020 Brandt became managing director of Restaurant 959 & Pino's Bar in Heidelberg, Germany and at the end of the same year chef for the gourmet restaurant "Epcoa by Tristan Brandt" in the five-star superior Hotel Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort, which was awarded one Michelin star in October 2022 and 17 Gault&Millau points. That same month, Brant opened his next gastronomic project "Riva by Tristan Brandt' in Pforzheim, Germany. In December 2022, Tristan Brandt continued his international culinary journey making his U.S. debut at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and launched the new fine dining restaurant "Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt." For more information, please visit: www.tristan-brandt.de.

