THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: CELEBRATING THE CERTIFIED AUTOMOTIVE FLEET MANAGER 2022 GRADUATES

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, is excited to recognize the 2022 graduates of its Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) program. This eight-module program offers the most current fleet management education, and has been identified as one of the top 10 certifications for increasing salaries.

The 2022 CAFM graduates will be bringing their fleet expertise to over 25 different organizations.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible graduates of our 2022 CAFM Program," says Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "This dedicated group of fleet management professionals are ready to leverage their skillsets to promote innovation within the industry, and we are excited to see where their careers take them. Congratulations, graduates!"

You can see a full list of the graduates here. This year's class comes from 17 states and 3 countries, representing a variety of different roles within the industry– like fleet managers, fleet service consultants, fleet coordinators and business leadership positions. The 2022 graduates will be bringing their CAFM learnings to over 25 different organizations, ranging from colleges and cities to public schools and insurance companies.

For over 35 years, NAFA has brought cutting-edge educational content to industry professionals through the CAFM program. The 2022 CAFM graduates will be recognized this year at NAFA's Institute & Expo (I&E).

During the 2023 Institute & Expo, industry professionals can attend CAFM Live, a live instruction experience covering all eight CAFM certification modules. CAFM Live accelerates preparation for CAFM program examination by putting candidates on the path to successful certification. Interested participants can register here.

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

