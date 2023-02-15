Paychex Ranks Fifth on List of World's Best Training Organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been recognized as one of the top training organizations in the world with a 2023 Training APEX Award presented by Training magazine. Paychex ranked number five on the prestigious list for the second year in a row. This is the company's 22nd consecutive appearance on the list that identifies organizations that excel at training and employee development.

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be ranked among the best organizations from around the world for our commitment to developing innovative training programs for our employees. In 2022, Paychex seized the opportunity to invest in our employees with new learning and development programs that focused on the five dimensions of well-being as well as knowledge and skills-based learning designed to meet the needs of our workforce," said Karen McClendon, chief human resource officer at Paychex. "This recognition by Training validates the culture of learning that we work so hard to cultivate at Paychex and the success of our extensive and innovative programs."

The Training APEX Awards ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including demonstrated innovation and financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. Winners demonstrate peak performance in employee training and development and organizational success.

The training programs recognized as part of the company's overall successful learning and development program included the following:

The Paychex Well-being Program : To support employee health and well-being, the Paychex training team developed a program that addressed environmental and cultural factors that influence the five dimensions of well-being: physical, emotional, financial, career, and community. The program included more than 80 company-wide Well-being Champions to support and coach, interactive activities, self-led resources, external seminars, internal events, and community service opportunities. As a result, an increase in the number of Paychex employees surveyed shared that the organization cared about their health and well-being from the previous year. Paychex also experienced a year-over-year decrease in the absence timeframe for the duration of short-term disability leave.

The Strategic Consultant Academy: This six-week hybrid program was developed for new Client Advocates and Relationship Managers for the Paychex Professional Employer Organization (PEO) as an experiential learning program that combined a multitude of self-study learning resources, virtual instructor-led touchpoints, and shadowing with an assigned mentor. The goal was to drive consultative and strategic relationships with PEO clients to help grow their businesses—something measured by worksite employee growth. This program, in addition to other strategies, resulted in an increase in year-over-year growth of worksite employees with PEO clients.

Refreshed New Hire Learning Program Content: This strategic initiative focused on the curation of the modules of the company's 20+ new hire training programs. 69 individual modules were reviewed and vetted for accuracy and relevancy and repurposed into four new eLearning modules called PAYX101: Paychex Foundations. The series was designed for any Paychex employee, regardless of role and averaged a review rating of 4.5 out of 5 from new employees that completed the program.

The company is also committed to helping business owners succeed with employee training and development, offering a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) called Paychex Learning Essential and Paychex Learning Enhanced. With the two Paychex LMS options, employers can choose the training material they want to provide and make it available to workers when and where they need it. The tool includes on-demand training courses for onsite and remote employees, training course libraries that meet the demands of any workplace, and agile courses through Paychex Flex®.

The complete Training APEX Awards list is available in the March issue of Training magazine and on trainingmag.com.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager II

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

@Paychex

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.