Kevin's Natural Foods achieves distinction as a Certified B Corporation™

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin's Natural Foods , the mission-driven line of flavorful, ready-in-minutes sous-vide entrées, sides, and sauces empowering people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor, is proud to announce its certification as a B Corp™ . The brand joins the rank of almost 4,000 purpose-led businesses around the globe meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Founded in 2019 Kevin's Natural Foods was started from a simple idea to make healthy food convenient and flavorful while being accessible to all. As the brand continues to grow, profits aren't the only measurement of success and its quest to do business in a better way has been tangibly recognized by this certification. A true market disruptor, Kevin's Natural Foods is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand, challenging the notion that proper nutrition can't be as delicious as it is healthy. This B Corp certification is a testament to the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on how Americans eat, and its promise of taking care of its employees through special programs that provide financial security and receive top scores for providing employees both an individual and family living wage. While also supplying health and wellness programs and measuring engagement and satisfaction by employees.

"The most important aspect of our company is the people," says Kevin McCray Co-founder and President of Kevin's Natural Foods. "Our consumers and employees play a crucial role in the business and with this recognition we are honored to join the list of like-minded brands using business as a force for good to better our communities as a whole. Being certified as a B Corp signifies the hard work our team has put in and while we still have areas to improve on we can now rely on this new community to make even better business decisions as a whole and continue our mission of providing healthy, convenient and flavorful meals to all."

Further, the B Corp assessment process measures performance in five categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment. Through its core mission to make clean eating accessible, ongoing updates in sustainable packaging practices (estimated to reduce plastic use by 894,548 lbs in 2023), and dedication to employee care and prosperity Kevin's Natural Foods is recognized as a company that uses the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

With this B Corp certification, Kevin's Natural Foods furthers its commitment to the consumer and community by providing high-quality, clean, and healthy food without sacrificing flavor.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sides, and sauces on a mission to make clean eating taste not only delicious but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and cured his condition through clean eating — specifically the Paleo diet —Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help other people eat clean. Kevin's flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to 'Hack Healthy' by whipping up delicious Michelin-style meals in just five minutes. With restaurant-quality ingredients and recipes, Kevin's products ring in at an approachable price point and are available online at kevinsnaturalfoods.com , on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers like Whole Foods and Costco, and through Amazon and Thrive Market. With strict nutritious standards, entrees and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones. Kevin's Natural Foods is dedicated to clean eating, and a clean planet. With updated, sustainable packaging, Kevin's estimates a reduction in plastic use by 894,548 lbs in 2023. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand, and challenges the notion that proper nutrition can't be as delicious as it is healthy.

About B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 3,500 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

