California High-Speed Rail Hits a Milestone: 10,000 Green Jobs in the Central Valley

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California High-Speed Rail has hit a milestone of 10,000 green, union jobs on program construction in the Central Valley, providing strong evidence that good-paying blue-collar jobs are coming back to America. Green, union jobs on sustainable projects like high-speed rail will help the U.S. transition to a carbon-free economy and end dependence on fossil fuels.

"A sustainable, zero-emission transportation project can generate thousands of good jobs, and renewed prosperity for working Americans"

The California High-Speed Rail Authority marked the milestone today in Fresno, Calif., along with federal, state, local and union leaders.

California High-Speed Rail is the largest infrastructure project in the nation—an all-electric, sustainable rail system to connect Northern and Southern California. Sustainability practices are integral to construction, design, siting, environmental mitigation, system operation and maintenance. The project has been nationally recognized with the Envision Platinum rating—the highest possible award level—from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure. Ninety-five percent of construction waste is being recycled.

The program has generated more than $12 billion in economic activity and more than $5 billion in employment income. And the jobs impact extends far beyond the Central Valley, with over $195 million invested in 42 states with companies and employees working on the program.

The U.S. High Speed Rail Association (USHSR) commended the California project for leading the way in creating green, union jobs.

"California high-speed rail is sending a powerful message that a sustainable, zero-emission transportation project can generate thousands of good jobs, and renewed prosperity for working Americans, with or without a college degree," said Ray LaHood, former U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary and Co-Chair of USHSR's High Speed Rail Coalition, which mobilizes unions, companies and public servants to advocate for investment in high-speed rail.

"High-speed rail is the key to building a faster and more efficient national transportation system and making the transition to a carbon-free economy that is no longer dependent on polluting fossil fuels."

Electrified high-speed rail not only dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions, it costs far less to build than freeways and airports, many of which are at capacity. Americans should not be deprived of access to high-speed rail, which has long served as the backbone of transportation systems in more than 20 advanced nations around the world.

