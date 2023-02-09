Union Home Mortgage Recognized as One of the Country's Top Workplaces by Energage

UHM selected as a Top 5 workplace among more than 42,000 organizations across the entire United States

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it has earned a 2023 Top Workplace USA Award issued by the firm Energage. UHM ranked fifth nationally among all organizations with between 1,000 and 2,500 employees.

"In this company, people come first, whether you're a customer or one of the valued colleagues we call Partners all across the country," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We're so proud to have again earned the distinction of being a Top Workplace for the entire country. Even as we expand, we remain committed to maintaining a company culture unrivaled in the mortgage industry. That's how we attract world-class talent and deliver a world-class experience to customers."

In addition to today's national recognition, Union Home Mortgage was named the #2 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by Energage in its most recent regional survey.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces awards do this, and it pays dividends."

UHM prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. In 2021, UHM expanded its corporate headquarters in Strongsville with the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility featuring an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in person and virtual education.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For eight consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

