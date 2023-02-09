SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH OCT. 4, 2023

Carrier adds more flights than ever before from Long Beach, Calif.; continues responding to travel demand with more service from key markets

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its flight schedule today through Oct. 4, 2023, and continues adding more service and access to the airline's network of 121 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

More Flights Taking Off from Long Beach

Responding to growing demand from Customers, Southwest® is providing additional opportunities to take Long Beach travelers to more places nonstop.

Beginning Date Travel between

Long Beach and Frequency March 9, 2023 Kansas City* Daily July 11, 2023 Colorado Springs El Paso Daily Daily July 15, 2023 Orlando* Saturdays Sept. 5, 2023 Albuquerque Daily

*Previously Announced



Southwest is able to grow its Long Beach service by being awarded additional airport slots, which will offer up to 45 daily departures from Long Beach to 22 destinations across the airline's expansive network.

Seasonal Additions for Late Summer and Early Fall

Southwest is adding new seasonal routes for travelers booking late summer and early fall escapes. Beginning Sept. 9, 2023, Customers can book nonstop service on Saturdays between Austin and Jacksonville, Fla., and between El Paso and Orlando. Visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom at www.swamedia.com to view a list of additional routes.

These flights, and the carrier's full schedule, can be purchased today at Southwest.com.

