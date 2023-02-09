Shippo Survey Reveals New Challenges as Fulfillment Costs Remain a Key Concern for Merchants in 2023

Report findings show that 62% of consumers won't purchase from a retailer without the promise of free shipping at checkout

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today from Shippo , a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, reveals that free shipping is becoming increasingly essential to drive consumer spending, while the cost to meet expectations remains the number one challenge for e-commerce merchants. Shippo's " State of Shipping Report " polled more than 1,000 respondents each from both the e-commerce merchant and e-commerce consumer communities on shipping and fulfillment industry headwinds, trends and shifting consumer expectations year-over-year.

Findings from the report uncovered that as supply chain disruptions and delivery delays decrease, the cost of shipping is now both merchants' and consumers' primary concern amid inflation and a looming recession. As many as 41% of merchants said shipping prices were the biggest challenge for their business in 2022, and 36% expect this to hold true in 2023.

"The data our report uncovers confirms the growing discrepancies between what consumers want and what e-commerce merchants are delivering, while also highlighting strategic opportunities for closer alignment between the two. It's clear the economy is the primary driving factor for these concerns, as supply chain disruptions, decreased capacity and labor constraints take a backseat," said Laura Behrens Wu, founder and CEO at Shippo. "In 2023, we'll see a renewed focus on winning customer loyalty through optimized fulfillment and a greater variety of delivery options, to accommodate cost-effective strategies that drive repeat purchases without impacting profit margins."

Other key findings from the report include:

Despite the return of in-store shopping, e-commerce is not expected to lose traction in 2023. Shippo found that 60% of consumers do at least half their shopping online, up from 41% in 2021. When given the choice between shopping online vs. in-store, 61% of respondents prefer making online purchases.

Cost-effective fulfillment strategies have the power to drive consumer loyalty. Providing shipping options at checkout like larger shipping windows or greater carrier variety to lower prices keeps consumers happy. Only 3% of consumers reported they don't care about shipping costs while 42% said they would join a loyalty or membership program in exchange for free shipping. 47% said they would meet a minimum payment to qualify for free shipping.

Delivery speed is less important to consumers going into 2023. Only 10% of online shoppers wanted same or next-day delivery in 2022, down from 18% in 2021.

While timeliness of receiving packages was less dire in 2022, reliability remains essential. 19% of consumers said they wouldn't make a second purchase with a retailer who lost their package and 42% say how the merchant responds to, or resolves this issue, determines whether or not they'd be a returning customer.

Survey Methodology

Merchant data is based on survey responses collected through email from 1,191 e-commerce merchants spanning multiple retail categories, including apparel, food products, jewelry, and electronics. Consumer data is based on responses from 1,000 US-based e-commerce shoppers and was gathered by a third-party survey platform. Both sets of data were collected from November 10-December 14, 2022.

