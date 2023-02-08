Livent Receives 2022 EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has been awarded a third consecutive Gold rating for sustainability by EcoVadis, placing Livent in the top 5% of the more than 90,000 companies assessed worldwide in 2022.

EcoVadis is an independent ratings agency which evaluates organizations on their sustainability management and progress across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are once again honored to receive this acknowledgment from EcoVadis for our sustainability performance. The 2022 Gold rating reflects the dedication and hard work of Livent's people and our ongoing commitment to corporate citizenship, transparency and continuous improvement in all aspects of our operations," said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent.

"As one of the world's premier producers of lithium chemicals, we believe Livent has an obligation to meet the growing global demand for lithium while advancing industry standards for responsible growth and production. Our social and environmental efforts are underpinned by lithium's critical role in the shift to electric vehicles and clean energy solutions as well as our mission as a company to help build a more sustainable future for generations to come."

For more information about Livent's sustainability program, please download Livent's 2021 Sustainability Report from the Sustainability section of Livent.com

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

