Koddi's Quality Score Improves Ad Relevance for Commerce Media Networks

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, the commerce media partner for publishers and advertisers, today announced innovations to its unique Quality Score feature for commerce media publishers leveraging its Koddi Ads product. This latest enhancement from Koddi is the first of its kind, delivering immediate quality scoring that is automatically populated and optimized based on private market data.

The Quality Score feature empowers every commerce media network with its own relevance scoring mechanism that can activate as soon as seven days after launch, based on first-party data, to ensure that ads shown to users are the most relevant possible. Quality Score improves its results via machine learning to continually improve and enhance commerce media performance - publishers saw increases to CTR of up to 25% during testing, which improved both daily volume and shopper experience.

Quality Score uses historical data combined with client-provided product information to continuously predict which products are most likely to drive program growth. When applied in the auction model, Koddi helps to ensure that the result set is not only relevant to users, but also highly likely to drive interaction.

"Koddi is committed to ensuring that publishers can deliver not just a great commerce media program, but one that is attuned to their specific business goals," said Eric Brackmann, Head of Commerce Media at Koddi. "We are proud to offer the industry's first tunable scoring model that operates at an individual program level in any industry - retail, travel, grocery, automotive, or any other."

Koddi is a global technology company with software and services that empower advertisers and publishers to increase awareness, generate demand, and drive revenue. Our commerce media platform, Koddi Ads, enables retailers, marketplaces, and publishers to build their own media networks, powered by first-party data and next generation user experiences.

Our privacy-first, people-driven approach and nearly a decade of expertise equips us with the technology and strategy that generates best-in-class returns for advertisers, incremental revenue for publishers, and elevated on-site experiences for shoppers. Whether you know it as commerce media, retail media, native ads, or sponsored listings, Koddi's platform effectively and efficiently positions relevant ads in front of shoppers, creating new revenue streams and future-proofing your business in an unpredictable market.

