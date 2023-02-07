Overlake Medical Center & Clinics Partners with TytoCare to Enhance Virtual Care

TytoCare to be deployed in Overlake Clinics Concierge Care service as a first in the Pacific Northwest, increasing patient utilization of remote care.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics today announces its partnership with TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling accessible, high-quality primary care from home. Overlake Clinics is introducing TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic into its Concierge Care medical service to strengthen providers' ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with virtual physical exams.

The partnership, the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, will see an initial rollout of hundreds of remote examination devices to Overlake Clinics Concierge Care members, with plans to expand the scope of the partnership throughout 2023. The device will be coupled with a pulse oximeter, a blood pressure cuff, and a weight scale to provide a broad range of diagnostic tests for Concierge Care patients, with the goal of transitioning to support the entire patient group with improved virtual care. The Epic-integrated solution also ensures seamless clinical workflows.

"Our priority for our patients is to provide the best possible personalized treatment, while simultaneously working to raise the bar on quality and access to care," says Kelan Koenig, MD, Overlake Clinics Chief Physician Executive.

"We are excited to partner with TytoCare to bring this option to our patients, addressing their needs and helping us continue to provide care centered around our patients' lifestyles and improving the virtual care experience," adds Valerie Chrusciel, Overlake Clinics Chief Operating Officer.

TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic offering delivers health plans and providers a comprehensive range of elements required for a truly successful virtual care program without compromises. The solution includes the FDA-cleared remote physical examination kit enabling users to conduct medical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature from home. It also includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven suite of user engagement services, which will help drive an increase in virtual care utilization and improve user experience and patient retention among Overlake's members.

"We are excited to be partnering with Overlake – our first partnership of this kind in the region – as they look to virtual care to strategically improve their core patient offerings," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "As we continue to expand across the US, we seek health system partners like Overlake who prioritize not only quality of care, but user engagement. Our Home Smart Clinic offering tackles this on both fronts, providing patients with clinic-quality care from the comfort of home, while improving their experience and usage through tailored support and care across a range of modalities and patient populations."

About Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is a nonprofit regional healthcare system based in Bellevue serving the Eastside community since 1960. The health system includes a 349-bed hospital and a growing network of primary, urgent and specialty care clinics located throughout the region. Overlake is recognized locally and nationally for quality and safety, including recurring Leapfrog A ratings and Healthgrades' Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and recognition as a Best Regional Hospital by US News & World Report in its Best Hospitals 2022-23 rankings. Overlake offers comprehensive advanced services including a dedicated Cancer Center, Level lll Trauma Center, Childbirth Center and Level lll NICU, cardiac, neurosciences, orthopedic and mental health services. As part of our commitment to deliver high-quality care and an exceptional patient experience for our Eastside community, we collaborate with EvergreenHealth in cardiac services, neurosciences and quality, and with Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for cancer services. Employing more than 3,000 people, Overlake is dedicated to its mission of compassionate care for every life we touch. Overlake provided nearly $48 million in charity care over the last three years and is committed to providing exceptional patient care and services. For more information, visit overlakehospital.org.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual care company working with leading health plans and providers to roll out the Home Smart Clinic, an offering that enables accessible, high-quality primary care from home, with no compromises. The Home Smart Clinic solutions include remote physical exams that work across primary care modalities and can be tailored to any cohort or population. Together with AI-powered guidance, provider integrations, and member journeys and engagement frameworks, the Home Smart Clinic solutions ensure more equitable access to care across the globe and enable healthcare organizations to meet their KPIs. TytoCare's solutions resolve 59% more conditions than audio and video telehealth solutions and reduce the cost of care by an average of 10%. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and partners with over 180 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

