ASICS AND BSN SPORTS PARTNER TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE CONTEST

THE SOUND MIND, SOUND BODY CONTEST WILL BENEFIT YOUTH PROGRAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS and BSN SPORTS have announced the launch of a nationwide Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest targeting youth programs from across the country. Four awards totaling $12,000 each will be distributed with a focus on teams who support the sports of cross country, track & field, volleyball and wrestling.

The entry window for the Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest is now open and will run through Friday, March 17, 2023. Twelve finalists will be selected in mid-March and the four winning teams will be unveiled in an announcement on May 1. Interested teams can nominate themselves or another deserving team by visiting www.bsnsports.com/ib/asicscontest .

"ASICS is honored to launch the new Sound Mind Sound Body Contest alongside BSN SPORTS," said ASICS Elite Athlete and Olympic Gold Medalist Valarie Allman. "Participating in youth sports was integral to the athletic successes that I have enjoyed throughout my career and we are proud to help support young athletes through these four targeted awards."

"The impact of a great coach extends well beyond the win column. Great coaches teach athletes confident leadership, effective communication skills, tools to build relationships, how to carry themselves through times of adversity and so much more. For these reasons, BSN SPORTS is eager to spotlight influential coaches leveraging the power of sport for good through the Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest. By teaming up with our partners at ASICS, award recipients will benefit from meaningful resources to continue developing well-rounded athletes and teams," said BSN SPORTS President Terry Babilla.

In addition to the monetary prize, the contest will award each winning team a free professional development session through the Believe in You Empowerment Program (valued at $1,000). The Believe in You Empowerment Program, developed by BSN SPORTS' parent company Varsity Brands, provides free resources and curriculum to guide teachers and coaches in facilitating character education and leadership development to help students unlock their potential and strive toward their goals.

For more information on ASICS, please visit, www.asics.com and for BSN SPORTS, please visit, www.bsnsports.com .

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

