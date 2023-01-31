DermCare Management, a Hildred Capital Management portfolio company, completes a milestone year with 11 acquisitions in 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management, a leader in medical and cosmetic dermatologic management services, announces the completion of 3 acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022 with the addition of ADF Dermatology in Sarasota, FL, Advanced Dermatology, PA in Jacksonville, FL and First OC Dermatology in Fountain Valley, CA These acquisitions continue to expand DermCare's footprint in California and Florida, adding 5 new locations. For the year, DermCare added 11 new practices and 24 new locations bringing the total number of practice locations to 65.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alfredo Fernandez, Dr. Christine Ng, and Dr. Tien Nguyen and their colleagues into the Dermcare family. Each of these physicians have built tremendous brands in their communities with decades of loyal patients" said Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management. He went on to note, "I am encouraged to see that our formula of building true partnerships with leading physicians is resonating in the marketplace."

Dr. Alfredo Fernandez of ADF Dermatology services the Sarasota and Port Charlotte areas of Southwest Florida by providing both clinical and cosmetic dermatologic treatments.

Nestled between the Neptune and Ponte Vedra Beach communities, Advanced Dermatology, PA is a thriving practice proudly serving the East Coast of Jacksonville FL. Dr. Christine Ng provides a plethora of treatments ranging from skin cancer detection to anti-aging procedures.

Led by Dr. Tien Nguyen, First OC Dermatology instills confidence in their Irvine and Fountain Valley, CA patients with over 30 years of combined experience. As providers of general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and clinical trials, First OC Dermatology is a practice focused solely on healthy, beautiful skin.

Mr. Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management added, "It is exciting for our company to partner with such outstanding people and welcome them into our growing organization. Their mission, like ours, has always focused on the patient and the patient experience first and foremost."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Founded in 2017 as a group of 5 founding practices, DermCare continues to grow year after year and now manages medical practices with almost 150 providers in three states.

