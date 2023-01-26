WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.
For the full year 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $628.4 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, and includes a combined $433.2 million ($319.0 million after tax) of initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision, merger-related, strategic initiatives, and other charges.
"With a continued focus on our clients, colleagues, and communities, we are pleased to report strong financial results in the quarter and for the full-year 2022," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "As pleased as we are with our financial performance, we are equally proud of the progress we have made from a culture and talent perspective."
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Revenue of $704.6 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $49.8 billion; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $54.1 billion.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $43.0 million.
- Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $50.4 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.40 percent; adjusted 1.61 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 19.93 percent1; adjusted 22.92 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.74 percent, up 20 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.71 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 40.27 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.38 percent1.
"Our continued investment in our businesses, including the acquisition of interLINK announced in the fourth quarter, provides further diversification in both our loan and deposit franchises," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to develop our existing businesses while executing on operational efficiencies."
Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger.
Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. As of December 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $40.1 billion in loans and leases and $19.6 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$392,340
$151,210
159.5 %
Non-interest income
42,767
24,002
78.2
Operating revenue
435,107
175,212
148.3
Non-interest expense
103,725
50,174
(106.7)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$331,382
$125,038
165.0
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$40,115
$15,210
163.7 %
Deposits
19,563
9,519
105.5
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,259
2,869
(21.3)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $206.3 million, to $331.4 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $241.1 million, to $392.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan and deposit growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $18.8 million, to $42.8 million, with $18.3 million driven by the merger, and $0.5 million primarily due to increased loan fee income. Non-interest expense increased $53.6 million, to $103.7 million, with $46.0 million due to the merger, and $7.6 million in support of loan and deposit growth.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.3 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$65,447
$42,219
55.0 %
Non-interest income
25,234
24,499
3.0
Operating revenue
90,681
66,718
35.9
Non-interest expense
40,655
33,456
(21.5)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$50,026
$33,262
50.4
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,042
2,992
1.7 %
Deposits
$7,945
$7,398
7.4
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,394
3,719
(8.7)
Total footings
$11,339
$11,117
2.0
Pre-tax net revenue increased $16.8 million, to $50.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $23.2 million, to $65.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.7 million, to $25.2 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, to $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bend, as well as higher compensation and consulting expenses.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 352 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$209,077
$94,306
121.7 %
Non-interest income
27,150
24,625
10.3
Operating revenue
236,227
118,931
98.6
Non-interest expense
113,669
74,545
(52.5)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$122,558
$44,386
176.1
At December 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2022
2021
Increase
Loans
$9,624
$7,062
36.3 %
Deposits
23,610
12,926
82.7
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,872
4,333
81.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $78.2 million, to $122.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $114.8 million, to $209.1 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth, and the impact of a higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $2.5 million, to $27.2 million, with $6.3 million driven by the merger, partially offset by $3.8 million in lower net investment services income, as a result of outsourcing, and mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $39.1 million, to $113.7 million, primarily driven by $40.7 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by $1.6 million in lower compensation and occupancy expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income was $602.4 million compared to $226.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 2.73 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 176 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 80 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $64.0 billion and increased by $30.5 billion, or 91.1 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $48.6 billion and increased by $26.7 billion, or 121.8 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $23.9 billion, or 79.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $43.0 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $2.4 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $36.5 million in the prior quarter, compared to a benefit of $15.0 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $20.2 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter, and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.25 percent in the prior quarter, and (0.02) percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at both December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance represented 292 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared to 274 percent at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest income was $102.2 million compared to $90.1 million, an increase of $12.1 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income and treasury derivative income. Additionally, total non-interest income includes a $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest expense was $348.4 million compared to $189.9 million, an increase of $158.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $126.3 million, which primarily reflects the impact of the merger.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Income tax expense was $68.4 million compared to $31.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in both periods. The impact of increased income in 2022 on the effective tax rate was offset primarily by higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits in 2022 compared to 2021.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022, and $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $864.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $941.8 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $803.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $855.9 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $49.8 billion, compared to $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022, and $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.8 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $35.3 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $13.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.6 billion, and consumer loans increased by $18.2 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $41.8 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022, and $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, $77.2 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
- Past due loans and leases were $73.7 million, compared to $46.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $21.9 million at December 31, 2021.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $54.1 billion, compared to $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022, and $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 92.3 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022, and 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent, compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022, and 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021.
- Total borrowings were $7.7 billion, compared to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, compared to 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, compared to 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.71 percent, compared to 11.72 percent at December 31, 2021.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, compared to $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income and performance ratios:
Net income (loss)
$
244,751
$
233,968
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
240,588
229,806
178,148
(20,178)
109,069
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
1.38
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
Return on average assets
1.40
%
1.38
%
1.10
%
(0.12)
%
1.26
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)
19.93
18.62
14.50
(1.36)
16.23
Return on average common stockholders' equity
12.54
11.78
9.09
(1.25)
13.35
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
14.50
17.10
19.90
20.88
28.44
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
594,741
$
574,325
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
Nonperforming assets
206,136
211,627
250,242
251,206
112,590
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.25
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.17
0.25
0.09
0.10
(0.02)
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.41
0.44
0.54
0.57
0.49
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.41
0.44
0.55
0.58
0.51
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
291.84
274.12
230.88
229.48
274.36
Other ratios:
Tangible equity (1)
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
Tangible common equity (1)
7.38
7.27
7.68
8.26
7.97
Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.23
11.35
11.65
12.05
12.32
Total risk-based capital (2)
13.25
13.38
13.91
14.41
13.64
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.71
10.80
11.09
11.46
11.72
Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.30
11.33
11.83
12.55
9.85
Net interest margin
3.74
3.54
3.28
3.21
2.73
Efficiency ratio (1)
40.27
41.17
45.25
48.73
54.85
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
7,772,207
$
7,542,431
$
7,713,809
$
7,893,156
$
3,293,288
Book value per common share
44.67
43.32
43.82
44.32
36.36
Tangible book value per common share (1)
29.07
27.69
28.31
28.94
30.22
Common stock closing price
47.34
45.20
42.15
56.12
55.84
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares issued and outstanding
174,008
174,116
176,041
178,102
90,584
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
172,522
173,868
175,845
147,394
90,052
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,699
173,944
175,895
147,533
90,284
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2022, and actual for the remaining periods.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
271,377
$
286,487
$
137,385
Interest-bearing deposits
568,566
326,638
324,185
Securities:
Available-for-sale
7,892,697
8,085,044
4,234,854
Held-to-maturity, net
6,564,697
6,505,838
6,198,125
Total securities, net
14,457,394
14,590,882
10,432,979
Loans held for sale
1,991
898
4,694
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
20,484,806
19,610,953
8,576,786
Commercial real estate
19,619,145
18,862,619
6,603,180
Residential mortgages
7,963,420
7,617,955
5,412,905
Consumer
1,697,055
1,732,348
1,678,858
Total loans and leases
49,764,426
47,823,875
22,271,729
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(594,741)
(574,325)
(301,187)
Loans and leases, net
49,169,685
47,249,550
21,970,542
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
445,900
373,044
71,836
Premises and equipment, net
430,184
434,721
204,557
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,713,446
2,721,040
556,242
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,229,169
1,230,641
572,305
Deferred tax asset, net
371,634
369,737
109,405
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,618,175
1,468,928
531,469
Total Assets
$
71,277,521
$
69,052,566
$
34,915,599
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
12,974,975
$
13,849,812
$
7,060,488
Health savings accounts
7,944,892
7,889,310
7,397,582
Interest-bearing checking
9,237,529
9,203,220
4,182,497
Money market
11,062,652
11,156,579
3,718,953
Savings
8,673,343
9,340,372
5,689,739
Certificates of deposit
2,729,332
2,311,484
1,797,770
Brokered certificates of deposit
1,431,617
258,110
-
Total deposits
54,054,340
54,008,887
29,847,029
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,151,830
1,265,414
674,896
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,460,552
3,510,717
10,997
Long-term debt
1,073,128
1,074,844
562,931
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,481,485
1,366,294
381,421
Total liabilities
63,221,335
61,226,156
31,477,274
Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
145,037
Common stockholders' equity
7,772,207
7,542,431
3,293,288
Total stockholders' equity
8,056,186
7,826,410
3,438,325
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
71,277,521
$
69,052,566
$
34,915,599
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
642,784
$
189,985
$
1,946,558
$
762,713
Interest and dividends on securities
100,804
45,990
338,101
179,885
Loans held for sale
5
45
78
246
Total interest income
743,593
236,020
2,284,737
942,844
Interest expense:
Deposits
81,202
4,027
138,552
20,131
Borrowings
60,016
5,211
111,899
21,624
Total interest expense
141,218
9,238
250,451
41,755
Net interest income
602,375
226,782
2,034,286
901,089
Provision for credit losses
43,000
(15,000)
280,619
(54,500)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
559,375
241,782
1,753,667
955,589
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
48,453
40,544
198,472
162,710
Loan and lease related fees
25,632
9,602
102,987
36,658
Wealth and investment services
7,017
10,111
40,277
39,586
Mortgage banking activities
89
733
705
6,219
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,543
3,627
29,237
14,429
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(4,517)
-
(6,751)
-
Other income
18,962
25,521
75,856
63,770
Total non-interest income
102,179
90,138
440,783
323,372
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
177,979
109,283
723,620
419,989
Occupancy
20,174
13,256
113,899
55,346
Technology and equipment
44,202
28,750
186,384
112,831
Marketing
5,570
2,599
16,438
12,051
Professional and outside services
26,489
9,360
117,530
47,235
Intangible assets amortization
8,240
1,118
31,940
4,513
Loan workout expenses
606
244
2,598
1,168
Deposit insurance
6,578
4,234
26,574
15,794
Other expenses
58,552
21,009
177,490
76,173
Total non-interest expense
348,390
189,853
1,396,473
745,100
Income before income taxes
313,164
142,067
797,977
533,861
Income tax expense
68,413
31,029
153,694
124,997
Net income
244,751
111,038
644,283
408,864
Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(1,969)
(15,919)
(7,875)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
240,588
$
109,069
$
628,364
$
400,989
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,699
90,284
167,547
90,206
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.38
$
1.20
$
3.72
$
4.43
Diluted
1.38
1.20
3.72
4.42
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
642,784
$
525,960
$
431,538
$
346,276
$
189,985
Interest and dividends on securities
100,804
91,569
82,202
63,526
45,990
Loans held for sale
5
40
7
26
45
Total interest income
743,593
617,569
513,747
409,828
236,020
Interest expense:
Deposits
81,202
37,492
12,459
7,399
4,027
Borrowings
60,016
29,074
14,628
8,181
5,211
Total interest expense
141,218
66,566
27,087
15,580
9,238
Net interest income
602,375
551,003
486,660
394,248
226,782
Provision for credit losses
43,000
36,531
12,243
188,845
(15,000)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
559,375
514,472
474,417
205,403
241,782
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
48,453
50,807
51,385
47,827
40,544
Loan and lease related fees
25,632
26,769
27,907
22,679
9,602
Wealth and investment services
7,017
11,419
11,244
10,597
10,111
Mortgage banking activities
89
86
102
428
733
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,543
7,718
8,244
6,732
3,627
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
-
-
Other income
18,962
19,071
22,051
15,772
25,521
Total non-interest income
102,179
113,636
120,933
104,035
90,138
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
177,979
173,983
187,656
184,002
109,283
Occupancy
20,174
23,517
51,593
18,615
13,256
Technology and equipment
44,202
45,283
41,498
55,401
28,750
Marketing
5,570
3,918
3,441
3,509
2,599
Professional and outside services
26,489
21,618
15,332
54,091
9,360
Intangible assets amortization
8,240
8,511
8,802
6,387
1,118
Loan workout expenses
606
580
732
680
244
Deposit insurance
6,578
8,026
6,748
5,222
4,234
Other expenses
58,552
44,635
42,425
31,878
21,009
Total non-interest expense
348,390
330,071
358,227
359,785
189,853
Income (loss) before income taxes
313,164
298,037
237,123
(50,347)
142,067
Income tax expense (benefit)
68,413
64,069
54,812
(33,600)
31,029
Net income (loss)
244,751
233,968
182,311
(16,747)
111,038
Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(4,162)
(4,163)
(3,431)
(1,969)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
240,588
$
229,806
$
178,148
$
(20,178)
$
109,069
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,699
173,944
175,895
147,533
90,284
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
1.38
$
1.31
$
1.00
$
(0.14)
$
1.20
Diluted
1.38
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
48,574,865
$
649,820
5.25
%
$
21,902,101
$
190,698
3.43
%
Investment securities (1)
14,471,173
98,812
2.57
10,267,103
46,903
1.89
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
399,497
4,007
3.98
72,972
315
1.71
Interest-bearing deposits (2)
516,930
4,940
3.74
1,214,479
456
0.15
Loans held for sale
2,964
5
0.73
8,302
45
2.15
Total interest-earning assets
63,965,429
$
757,584
4.60
%
33,464,957
$
238,417
2.84
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,994,351
1,915,632
Total Assets
$
69,959,780
$
35,380,589
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
13,371,074
$
-
-
%
$
7,185,323
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,878,486
2,957
0.15
7,320,585
1,057
0.06
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
29,390,078
66,279
0.89
13,627,473
1,819
0.05
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
3,399,857
11,966
1.40
1,985,900
1,151
0.23
Total deposits
54,039,495
81,202
0.60
30,119,281
4,027
0.05
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,237,132
9,183
2.90
604,555
824
0.53
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,241,042
41,523
3.83
38,810
169
1.71
Long-term debt (1)
1,073,960
9,310
3.58
563,505
4,218
3.22
Total borrowings
6,552,134
60,016
3.62
1,206,870
5,211
1.78
Total interest-bearing liabilities
60,591,629
$
141,218
0.92
%
31,326,151
$
9,238
0.12
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,407,251
642,527
Total liabilities
61,998,880
31,968,678
Preferred stock
283,979
145,037
Common stockholders' equity
7,676,921
3,266,874
Total stockholders' equity
7,960,900
3,411,911
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
69,959,780
$
35,380,589
Tax-equivalent net interest income
616,366
229,179
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(13,991)
(2,397)
Net interest income
$
602,375
$
226,782
Net interest margin
3.74
%
2.73
%
(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
43,751,112
$
1,967,761
4.50
%
$
21,584,872
$
765,682
3.55
%
Investment securities (1)
14,528,722
345,600
2.31
9,228,743
183,630
2.03
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
289,595
8,775
3.03
76,015
1,224
1.61
Interest-bearing deposits (2)
596,912
9,651
1.62
1,379,081
1,875
0.14
Loans held for sale
9,842
78
0.80
10,705
246
2.30
Total interest-earning assets
59,176,183
$
2,331,865
3.91
%
32,279,416
$
952,657
2.97
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,586,025
1,955,330
Total Assets
$
64,762,208
$
34,234,746
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
12,912,894
$
-
-
%
$
6,897,464
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,826,576
6,315
0.08
7,390,702
5,777
0.08
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
28,266,128
115,271
0.41
12,843,843
6,936
0.05
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
2,838,502
16,966
0.60
2,105,809
7,418
0.35
Total deposits
51,844,100
138,552
0.27
29,237,818
20,131
0.07
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,064,551
19,059
1.79
543,286
3,040
0.56
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,965,577
58,557
2.98
108,216
1,708
1.58
Long-term debt (1)
1,031,446
34,283
3.44
565,271
16,876
3.22
Total borrowings
4,061,574
111,899
2.78
1,216,773
21,624
1.84
Total interest-bearing liabilities
55,905,674
$
250,451
0.45
%
30,454,591
$
41,755
0.14
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,135,046
441,391
Total liabilities
57,040,720
30,895,982
Preferred stock
272,179
145,037
Common stockholders' equity
7,449,309
3,193,727
Total stockholders' equity
7,721,488
3,338,764
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
64,762,208
$
34,234,746
Tax-equivalent net interest income
2,081,414
910,902
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(47,128)
(9,813)
Net interest income
$
2,034,286
$
901,089
Net interest margin
3.49
%
2.84
%
(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
18,663,164
$
17,807,234
$
16,628,317
$
15,578,594
$
7,509,538
Asset-based lending
1,821,642
1,803,719
1,892,278
1,807,545
1,067,248
Commercial real estate
19,619,145
18,862,619
18,141,670
17,584,947
6,603,180
Residential mortgages
7,963,420
7,617,955
7,223,728
6,798,199
5,412,905
Consumer
1,697,055
1,732,348
1,760,750
1,767,200
1,678,858
Total Loan and Lease Balances
49,764,426
47,823,875
45,646,743
43,536,485
22,271,729
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(594,741)
(574,325)
(571,499)
(569,371)
(301,187)
Loans and Leases, net
$
49,169,685
$
47,249,550
$
45,075,244
$
42,967,114
$
21,970,542
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
18,024,771
$
16,780,780
$
15,850,507
$
12,568,454
$
7,304,985
Asset-based lending
1,780,874
1,811,073
1,851,956
1,540,301
1,010,874
Commercial real estate
19,234,292
18,503,077
17,756,151
13,732,925
6,575,865
Residential mortgages
7,819,415
7,384,704
6,905,509
6,322,495
5,309,127
Consumer
1,715,513
1,750,044
1,756,575
1,748,654
1,701,250
Total Loan and Lease Balances
$
48,574,865
$
46,229,678
$
44,120,698
$
35,912,829
$
21,902,101
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
89,416
$
80,002
$
112,006
$
108,460
$
63,553
Asset-based lending
20,046
25,115
25,862
5,494
2,114
Commercial real estate
41,580
49,054
49,935
74,581
5,058
Residential mortgages
25,613
25,563
27,213
27,318
15,591
Consumer
27,136
29,782
32,514
32,258
23,462
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
203,791
$
209,516
$
247,530
$
248,111
$
109,778
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
78
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Residential mortgages
2,024
2,024
2,558
2,582
2,276
Consumer
243
87
154
513
536
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
2,345
$
2,111
$
2,712
$
3,095
$
2,812
Total nonperforming assets
$
206,136
$
211,627
$
250,242
$
251,206
$
112,590
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
20,248
$
17,440
$
6,006
$
8,025
$
9,340
Asset-based lending
5,921
-
-
24,103
-
Commercial real estate
26,147
6,050
25,587
20,533
921
Residential mortgages
11,385
12,577
10,781
9,307
3,561
Consumer
9,194
9,656
9,275
9,379
5,576
Total past due 30-89 days
$
72,895
$
45,723
$
51,649
$
71,347
$
19,398
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
770
711
8
124
2,507
Total past due loans and leases
$
73,665
$
46,434
$
51,657
$
71,471
$
21,905
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
$
574,325
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
-
-
-
88,045
-
Provision (benefit)
40,649
31,352
11,728
189,068
(14,980)
Charge-offs:
Commercial portfolio
21,499
31,356
18,757
11,248
799
Consumer portfolio
1,193
1,453
896
1,120
1,382
Total charge-offs
22,692
32,809
19,653
12,368
2,181
Recoveries:
Commercial portfolio
895
1,413
7,765
1,364
1,107
Consumer portfolio
1,564
2,870
2,288
2,075
2,319
Total recoveries
2,459
4,283
10,053
3,439
3,426
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
20,233
28,526
9,600
8,929
(1,245)
ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
$
594,741
$
574,325
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance
$
25,329
$
20,149
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
Acquisition of Sterling
-
-
-
6,749
-
Provision (benefit)
2,378
5,180
509
(213)
934
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
$
27,707
$
25,329
$
20,149
$
19,640
$
13,104
Total ending balance
$
622,448
$
599,654
$
591,648
$
589,011
$
314,291
(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$
348,390
$
330,071
$
358,227
$
359,785
$
189,853
Less: Foreclosed property activity
(80)
(393)
(358)
(75)
(347)
Intangible assets amortization
8,240
8,511
8,802
6,387
1,118
Operating lease depreciation
2,021
2,115
2,425
1,632
-
Strategic initiatives and other (1)
143
11,617
(152)
(4,140)
600
Merger related
45,790
25,536
66,640
108,495
10,560
Debt prepayment costs
-
-
-
-
2,526
Non-interest expense
$
292,276
$
282,685
$
280,870
$
247,486
$
175,396
Net interest income
$
602,375
$
551,003
$
486,660
$
394,248
$
226,782
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
13,991
13,247
11,732
8,158
2,397
Non-interest income
102,179
113,636
120,933
104,035
90,138
Other income (2)
4,814
11,186
3,805
3,082
431
Less: Operating lease depreciation
2,021
2,115
2,425
1,632
-
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
-
-
Other (3)
-
2,548
-
-
-
Income
$
725,855
$
686,643
$
620,705
$
507,891
$
319,748
Efficiency ratio
40.27
%
41.17
%
45.25
%
48.73
%
54.85
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss)
$
244,751
$
233,968
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
4,162
4,163
3,431
1,969
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,510
6,724
6,954
5,046
883
Adjusted income (loss)
$
247,098
$
236,530
$
185,102
$
(15,132)
$
109,952
Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis
$
988,392
$
946,120
$
740,408
$
(60,528)
$
439,808
Average stockholders' equity
$
7,960,900
$
8,090,044
$
8,125,518
$
6,691,490
$
3,411,911
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
236,121
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,716,981
2,725,200
2,733,827
2,007,266
556,784
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
4,959,940
$
5,080,865
$
5,107,712
$
4,448,103
$
2,710,090
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
19.93
%
18.62
%
14.50
%
(1.36)
%
16.23
%
(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense).
(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
(3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Tangible equity:
Stockholders' equity
$
8,056,186
$
7,826,410
$
7,997,788
$
8,177,135
$
3,438,325
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
5,342,740
$
5,105,370
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
Total assets
$
71,277,521
$
69,052,566
$
67,595,021
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
Tangible assets
$
68,564,075
$
66,331,526
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
Tangible equity
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
Tangible common equity:
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
5,342,740
$
5,105,370
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
145,037
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,058,761
$
4,821,391
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
Tangible assets
$
68,564,075
$
66,331,526
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
Tangible common equity
7.38
%
7.27
%
7.68
%
8.26
%
7.97
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,058,761
$
4,821,391
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
Common shares outstanding
174,008
174,116
176,041
178,102
90,584
Tangible book value per common share
$
29.07
$
27.69
$
28.31
$
28.94
$
30.22
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
54,054,340
$
54,008,887
$
53,077,157
$
54,356,283
$
29,847,029
Less: Certificates of deposit
2,729,332
2,311,484
2,554,102
2,821,097
1,797,770
Brokered certificates of deposit
1,431,617
258,110
-
-
-
Core deposits
$
49,893,391
$
51,439,293
$
50,523,055
$
51,535,186
$
28,049,259
Three months ended
Adjusted ROATCE:
Net income
$
244,751
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,510
Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
104
Merger related, tax-effected
33,636
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
3,319
Adjusted income
$
284,157
Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
1,136,628
Average stockholders' equity
$
7,960,900
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,716,981
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
4,959,940
Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
22.92
%
Adjusted ROAA:
Net income
$
244,751
Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
104
Merger related, tax-effected
33,636
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
3,319
Adjusted income
$
281,810
Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
1,127,240
Average assets
$
69,959,780
Adjusted return on average assets
1.61
%
GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
Three months ended December 31, 2022
(In millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax Income
Net Income Available
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
313.2
$
240.6
$
1.38
Merger related expenses
45.8
33.6
0.20
Strategic initiatives and other
4.6
3.4
0.02
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
363.6
$
277.6
$
1.60
