PRECISION VALUE & HEALTH NAMES DOUG FULLING PRESIDENT

Proven Life Sciences Leader Takes Reins to Continue Rapid Growth and Drive Next-Gen Commercialization Model

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Value & Health (PVH), today announces that Doug Fulling has joined as President. As the industry leader in delivering complementary, integrated and specialized capabilities across the commercialization continuum, Doug will be accountable for the overall strategy, organizational leadership, financial performance, and next-level growth of this market-leading commercial enterprise.

Doug's 20+ years of life sciences experience – with substantial accomplishments in the clinical development and commercial sectors – made him an exceptional choice to lead PVH. Mark Clein, Precision Medicine Group's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have Doug join our team. He is a leader with a proven record for scaling and growing businesses and is exactly what PVH requires at this stage of our growth. Doug's experience combines executive leadership and business development that will motivate our internal teams and optimize solutions for clients."

Fulling was tapped because of his successful track record of leading high-growth life sciences organizations and his team-centered approach to leadership, which has proven to be a winning formula throughout his career. Fulling stated, "It is evident that Precision is an organization of exceptional people. Our differentiation is rooted in deep and broad expertise that comes from a place of genuine passion to support our clients. We are making data, science, and creativity actionable and that excites me!"

Before joining Precision, Fulling served as President of Symphony Health where they reengineered a $250M data and analytics business to achieve double digit, top and bottom-line growth in less than three years. Prior to Symphony, Fulling was the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for PRA Health Sciences (PRA), a contract research organization that tripled in sales during his tenure. Fulling earned his Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University and Master of Health Administration from Tulane University.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed-markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.precisionmedicinegrp.com.

