NFT Oasis Teams Up with Vatom to Enable the Next Generation of the Metaverse

NFT Oasis Leverages Vatom Technology to Create Scalable, Frictionless Metaverse Experiences and Opens a Web3 Ecosystem for Creators

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NFT Oasis announced that they have selected Vatom as their strategic partner in building the future of their Metaverse-as-a-Service ("MAAS") ecosystem. This move marks a major milestone in the Web3 industry, combining the strengths of NFT Oasis, a leading publisher of immersive Metaverse experiences, and Vatom, which operates the world's first enterprise-ready Web3 SaaS platform.

Vatom was chosen as the ideal technology enabler for NFT Oasis due to its wide range of features and benefits. The Vatom platform offers a suite of features that work across all blockchains, is built to be web-based (nothing to download), requires no coding (drag-and-drop), can support millions of concurrent customers around the world, and is completely customizable.

"We are thrilled to partner with NFT Oasis," said Vatom CEO Eric Pulier. "The NFT Oasis team has been a pioneer and leader of the most emotionally engaging experiences in the Metaverse to date. We believe that the Vatom platform is a perfect fit for their vision of a Web3-enabled ecosystem that helps creators, brands, and communities to thrive."

Since the launch of NFT Oasis in April 2021, many world-renowned artists and creators have debuted experiences in the Metaverse, including:

Musical artists such as electropop pioneer Imogen Heap , K-pop star Ailee, EDM duo Autograf, and Keith Harris (producer and drummer for the Black Eyed Peas) each performed in the Metaverse through NFT Oasis.

Business and life coach Tony Robbins expanded his signature event Business Mastery into the Metaverse with NFT Oasis and made a special appearance at the official NFT Oasis x NFT.LA closing night party.

Thousands of visual artists and filmmakers have joined the NFT Oasis ecosystem to share their work with the world in NFT Oasis art walks.

While the majority of these past experiences were deployed in virtual reality, NFT Oasis is now expanding its focus to provide frictionless access to the Metaverse with a web-based Metaverse solution that requires no plug-ins or downloads to access. NFT Oasis selected Vatom's integrated virtual spaces solution to enable simultaneous access for hundreds of thousands of users, on mobile phone or web browser.

Further, NFT Oasis is planning to launch several other components of its ecosystem, including the Provenonce Academy and Provenonce Circle. Through this strategic partnership with Vatom, NFT Oasis now has a branded Web3 wallet and has integrated NFTs throughout its MAAS ecosystem for token-gated community experiences.

"At NFT Oasis, we see an opportunity to guide the adoption and use of the emerging technologies in the Narrator Economy," said NFT Oasis CEO Will O'Brien. "Our innovations from R&D are introduced to the market through our own productions and collections, and then subsequently rolled out as picks and shovels for the ecosystem of brands, creators, designers, and freelancers embarking on their Web3 journey. We sell access to this ecosystem in the form of NFTs, and we call this overall infrastructure Metaverse-as-a-Service ('MAAS')."

This collaboration between two powerful players within the Web3 space marks an important step forward towards an era where companies will be able to use Web3 technologies for entirely new customer engagement channels. Companies such as Deloitte, E&Y, PepsiCo, State Farm, Paramount, Intel, iHeartMedia, Diageo, Volvo, WPP, and others have adopted the Vatom platform to better serve their customers.

"The technology industry is cyclical," added O'Brien. "Leaders emerge, then new ideas radically disrupt the incumbents. The recent exponential growth in mainstream adoption of AI is telling us very clearly that change is the only constant in the Creator Economy. This sea change is as powerful as the introduction of the home computer, the Internet, and the blockchain, because there is no turning back. We are collectively invited to embrace the future."

"With Vatom and NFT Oasis working together," O'Brien concluded, "the future is very bright."

Visit https://nftoasis.co/ to enter the Metaverse with NFT Oasis.

Follow @nftoasis on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nftoasis.

Visit https://www.vatom.com/ to learn more about Vatom.

About NFT OASIS

NFT Oasis is a leading provider of Metaverse-as-a-Service ("MAAS") solutions for the Web3 industry. NFT Oasis is wholly owned by Provenonce, Inc.

About Vatom

At Vatom our mission is to enable both companies and individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Founded in 2019 by seasoned tech entrepreneur Eric Pulier, Vatom has built the world's first enterprise-ready Web3 engagement solution that enables companies to better connect to their customers, employees, and stakeholders, while streamlining processes and improving profitability. As a result of this effort companies such as Pepsico, P&G, Deloitte, Verizon, State Farm, WPP, and others are all actively using the Vatom platform to build ongoing Web3-based programs. https://www.vatom.com

