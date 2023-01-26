Lassen Peak Appoints Renowned Civil Rights Lawyer, Scott Greenwood, to its Board of Directors

Served as General Counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for over 10 Years

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Scott Greenwood to its Board of Directors. A constitutional rights attorney based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mr. Greenwood is nationally renowned for his passionate engagement in defending civil rights and civil liberties. For over 10 years, Scott served as general counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the nation's largest civil rights and civil liberties organization, and was a member of its governing national board and executive committee.

General Counsel Emeritus to the ACLU, Mr. Greenwood has over 30 years in pursuing the protection of civil rights within America. (PRNewswire)

Lassen Peak will transform procedures that have historically caused conflict between police officers and the public

Mr. Greenwood has over 30 years in pursuing the protection of civil rights within America. From 2002 to 2008, working with the City of Cincinnati in concert with the Cincinnati Police Department, Greenwood served as lead counsel and led a team that brought together the African-American community, the ACLU, the Black United Front, the Cincinnati Police Department, and the Fraternal Order of Police to forge what has been widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive and successful police reform process in America.

Mr. Greenwood is a highly sought-after speaker on constitutional rights, civil liberties, and complex litigation for organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE), Department of Justice National Symposium, State of California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (CalPOST), FBI National Academy, NAACP, National Coalition of Public Safety Officers, and other public safety organizations.

He currently serves on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Human and Civil Rights Committee, serving as its chair for constitutional policing / best practices, and teaches constitutional policing throughout the policing and public safety communities, including at Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Policing.

Mr. Greenwood will join Lassen Peak Board Directors, Hatch Graham (Lassen Peak co-founder, Chairman, and CEO), Tony Scott (former Federal CIO of the United States, former CIO of Microsoft, and currently CEO of Intrusion, a Texas-based cyber-security company), and Dr. Ehsan Afshari (Lassen Peak co-founder, Chief Scientist, and professor at University of Michigan).

Mr. Greenwood states, "Lassen Peak's technology will transform procedures that have historically caused conflict and friction in engagements between police officers and the public. This technology has the potential to enhance the safety of individuals and police, alike, while protecting individuals' civil rights and adhering to the constitutional boundaries afforded to law enforcement."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "As one of Lassen Peak's trusted Advisors over the past year, Scott continues to provide unique perspective and understanding when it comes to addressing police procedure and civil rights. His placement on the board reflects the company's intent to improve safety and relationship between our police officers and communities working together as a collective society."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lassen Peak