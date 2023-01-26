Fractal EMS and You.On Integrate Brazil's Largest BESS

Fractal EMS provided full EMS controls for a BESS commissioned as a non-wires alternative

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS Inc (Fractal EMS) and You.On have completed the integration of Brazil's largest battery energy storage system (BESS). The BESS will discharge during high load periods and defer the cost of building an additional transmission line (non-wires alternative) by delivering power at the end of a congested line. Fractal EMS is equipment agnostic, You.On chose Kehua inverters paired with CATL liquid-cooled batteries. You.On was the system integrator and was selected through a competitive process. The project is located in Registro, Brazil and is owned by ISA CTEEP. The 30 MW / 60 MWh BESS will improve the resilience of the ISA owned transmission line and will reduce the need to import electricity from peaker plants. Fractal provided the controls, HMI, historian, networking and SCADA.

Daniel Crotzer, CEO of Fractal EMS, said: "The energy storage market in Brazil represents a significant growth opportunity. Brazil is the world's leader in renewable energy, battery storage could propel Brazil to 100% clean energy."

About Fractal EMS

Fractal EMS is a fully vertical controls platform that includes software, controllers, integration and analytics (with optional monitoring, maintenance and bid optimization). Fractal EMS provides full command, control, monitoring and management for storage and solar projects. Fractal EMS was designed by experienced operators to maximize safety and profitability of storage and hybrid systems. Fractal EMS has 4 GWh in operation globally and over 10 GWh of awarded projects. Visit the website for more information: www.FractalEMS.com

