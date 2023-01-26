CALABASAS, Calif, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatiq, the leading automation provider for ticket resellers, announced today that it has entered into a merger agreement with Drew's Tickets and its Lysted technology, a leader in consignment and fulfillment services. The merger brings together two of the fastest-growing companies in the ticket resale industry, creating a powerful new force that will revolutionize how ticket resellers do business.

Automatiq and Drew's Tickets Announce Merger to Revolutionize the Ticket Reselling Industry

"We are thrilled to add Drew's Tickets to the Automatiq family" said Sam Sherman, CEO of Automatiq. "Their amazing service is unparalleled in the industry. Over the years, more and more of our customers have migrated their operations over to Drew's, and their customer satisfaction has always been through the roof. Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers the most comprehensive and cutting-edge tools and services available in the market."

"We are excited to be part of the Automatiq team," said Drew Silver, founder of Drew's Tickets. "Uptick and Sync, their automated pricing and distribution tools, are the best in the business and major reasons why we were interested in joining Automatiq. We are confident that together we will be able to help our customers grow their businesses faster and more profitably than ever before."

The merger will allow the two companies to offer their customers a complete suite of services that will automate and optimize their workflow, including pricing, distribution, order processing, and fulfillment. The two companies also have strong integrations and partnerships with all the major marketplaces, including Stubhub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, TicketNetwork, Gametime, TickPick, Ticket Evolution, AXS Resale, and more.

"This merger is a win-win for our customers and the marketplaces," said Sam Sherman. "Our customers will benefit from Automatiq's cutting-edge technology and the unparalleled support and service of Drew's Tickets. We also expect to add value to marketplaces by bringing new content from smaller sellers into the ecosystem and ensuring that we maintain the industry's lowest fault rates and fastest confirmation and delivery times which also enables our customers to get paid faster.

"This is the first of many exciting announcements we plan on making throughout 2023," Sam continued. " We are making major advancements in our technology and suite of products, all with the same goal: To ensure that our customers have the biggest edge to compete and grow their businesses."

About Automatiq:

Automatiq is the technology leader within ticket resale, providing resellers of all sizes pricing automation, automated distribution, data analytics, order processing, and consignment. We integrate with all the major marketplaces, including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, TicketNetwork, Gametime, TickPick, Ticket Evolution, AXS Resale, and more. Automatiq has over 1,000 clients who do over $5BN of ticket sales annually.

About Drew's Tickets:

Drew's Tickets is a premier consignment service provider for ticket resellers of all sizes. Founded in 2016, Drews has grown from $10M a year to over $200M a year. In that time, Drew's has grown its customer base to over 1,000 active clients.

