Shopping with Kids Costs American Parents 35% More Than Shopping Alone, According to Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

Solo ventures cost an average of $133; shopping with kids costs an average of $179

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaving the kids at home when parents go shopping may save them money, according to a new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons.

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, the study of 2,000 US parents found that two in three parents said shopping with their kids tends to be more expensive than just shopping by themselves. Solo ventures cost an average of $133; meanwhile shopping with kids costs an average of $179.

The poll revealed that for 65%, shopping solo allows them to buy different things from different stores than when their kids are around. When shopping alone, parents look for groceries (44%), beauty products (42%), electronics (40%) and clothing (38%).

However, 35% claimed shopping alongside their kids is like pulling teeth — and for many, bribery is the answer. The survey found 44% of parents bribe their kids to behave while shopping. Eighteen percent said they've successfully bribed their kids with cash if they behave themselves. Kids were found to also be swayed by candy (37%), snacks (36%) and toys (34%). One in four bribing parents even claimed their efforts "always" work.

"Shopping with kids appears to cost parents more, but there are valuable money lessons that can be learned through the experience," said Louie Patterson, personal finance manager for Slickdeals. "Including your children in everyday shopping decisions and discussions about larger purchases is a great way to teach them the value of a dollar."

In fact, the survey also found 59% of parents shop both online and in stores with their children. Many parents see shopping with their children as a chance for their family to bond — 44% prefer shopping in a physical store and 12% prefer to bond while shopping online.

Shopping together was also found to give kids a chance to spend their own hard-earned money. Of the 61% of parents who give their children an allowance, 78% of them let their kids spend their money in whatever way they see fit.

Three in five (62%) turn the shared shopping experience into a lesson for their kids, showing them the value of a dollar (62%), the difference between necessities and nice-to-haves (58%), patience (50%) and how to look for deals (50%).

Respondents recommended starting these lessons with children once they're nine years old.

Generally, family shopping habits occur four times per month, usually on Saturdays (65%) or Sundays (39%). The busiest months to shop with kids tend to be right around the holidays and back-to-school season: December (45%), November (32%) and August (24%).

"We were inspired by how many parents reported teaching their kids to look for deals," added Patterson. "Tapping into the knowledge and insights of a community of millions of real shoppers like the one at Slickdeals is a great way to not only save money on your purchases, but also to better understand the depth behind what really makes a good deal."

TOP 7 THINGS KIDS CAN LEARN WHILE SHOPPING

The value of a dollar - 62%

Difference between necessities and nice-to-haves - 58%

Patience - 50%

How to look for deals - 50%

What items are needed - 47%

Where to locate things in a store - 39%

How to ask for assistance - 37%

