The Advanced Leadership Institute Announces the 2023 Cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business are pleased to announce the 2023 cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy. Twenty-six powerful Black leaders have been selected to participate in this seven-month, world-class executive education program that provides leadership development training and addresses the unique experiences Black professionals face in the workplace. As a part of the program, cohort members are also matched with a professional coach and an executive mentor to support them in creating a plan that helps them reach their personal and professional goals.

"As we launch the fifth year of our flagship program, I am excited and honored to see TALI grow with the addition of 26 talented Black executives and senior managers. The 2023 Executive Leadership Academy cohort furthers our mission and vision," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "I look forward to watching some of Pittsburgh's top talent develop and hone leadership skills, expand their networks, and gain new perspectives that will prepare them for executive advancement."

"Over the next seven months, these accomplished leaders will learn transformational strategies to impact their professional and personal development," said Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "As TALI's academic partner, we are excited to continue the work of creating greater equity in our corporations, organizations, and communities through the delivery of this unique programming."

TALI and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business will welcome the new cohort at the 2023 Executive Leadership Academy Kick-Off Program and Reception on January 27, 2023. Program participants will be introduced to TALI alumni and constituents and greeted with a keynote address from TALI Executive Leadership Academy 2020 alumna Tracey McCants Lewis, Chief People Officer & General Counsel, Pittsburgh Penguins.

Congratulations to the 26 program participants selected for the 2023 Executive Leadership Academy cohort:

Dr. Julius E. Abia- Internal Audit Manager—Projects, Wabtec Corporation

Joel Acie- Senior DEI Strategy, Governance and Compliance Manager, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh

Will Carpenter- Regional Security Manager, VP, BNY Mellon

Tricina Cash- Executive Vice President, Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

Michael A. Cherry- Vice President of Human Resources, Dollar Bank, FSB

Samantha Custard- Senior Corporate Counsel, Giant Eagle, Inc.

Anthony (Tony) DaBreo- Regional Vice President, Northeast Region, Erie Insurance

Laura C. Duncan, MHA, MHI- Executive Administrator I, Division of Endocrinology and the Chair's Office for the Department of Medicine, UPMC

Dr. Tinamarie Este-Washington, DNP, RN, PCCN- Director of Nursing, Equity Officer, Allegheny Health Network, Forbes Hospital

Samantha Hartzman- Sr. Manager, ESG & Corporate Giving, Duquesne Light Company

Della Hollins- SVP, Risk and Control Manager, Senior, PNC

Elizabeth L. Hughes- Senior Associate Counsel, UPMC

Russell Ivey- Senior Finance Manager, Architectural Coatings US

Calvin Jackson- Senior Technical Project Manager, B-Yond

Ardana Jefferson- Executive Director, Homeless Children's Education Fund

Bobbie Jean Johnson- Senior Vice President / Director, Retail Technology Operations, PNC

Danitra Mason- Controller, The Pittsburgh Foundation

Delvina L. Morrow- Senior Director, Strategic Community Initiatives and DEI, Pittsburgh Penguins

Michelle Porter- Director, One Northside, Buhl Foundation

Angela Reid-James- Director, Workforce Operations, Highmark, Inc

Andrea Robinson- President, ARCLS Corp

M. Shernell Smith- Associate Dean & Executive Director for the Center for Student Diversity & Inclusion, Carnegie Mellon University

Patti Solomon- Sr. Human Resources Business Partner, Giant Eagle, Inc.

Sonya Tilghman- Executive Director, Hazelwood Initiative, Inc.

Wendy Walker-Graham- Director, Quality Assurance and Operational Integrity, UPMC Health Plan

Kellie Ware- Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Allegheny County Bar Association

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. Its primary focus is to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for executive advancement. TALI has a portfolio of leadership programs, which include the Executive Leadership Academy (a program for Black leaders with at least 10 years of work experience in corporate, nonprofit, government or entrepreneurial sectors); an Emerging Leaders Program (addressing the needs of Black leaders with a minimum of 3-5 years of professional work experience); and ongoing programming and support for TALI alumni.

The Advanced Leadership Institute is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: FHLBank Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, CNX, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, Dollar Bank, Erie Insurance, Koppers, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsor: Highmark Wholecare, Northwestern Mutual and Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors: ARCHO, CS McKee, Eat'n Park Hospitality Group, EY, FedEx Ground, and MSA Safety.

To learn more about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

About Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business

The Tepper School of Business thrives at the heart of Carnegie Mellon University and embodies its forward-thinking culture and spirit of innovation; from artificial intelligence to intelligent systems, the Tepper School is the birthplace of the data-informed and emotionally intelligent approach to business: The Intelligent Future. Ranked among the world's top business schools by leading international business publications, the school offers a STEM-certified MBA program in three formats: full-time, part-time, and online. Additional programs include MS degrees in Product Management, Business Analytics, and Computational Finance; undergraduate business and economics; a doctorate program for Ph.D. candidates; and Tepper Executive Education. With the ability to leverage technology and analyze data, and by imparting behavioral skills that focus on emotional intelligence, the Tepper School fosters an innovative approach: a future fueled by data, powered by technology, and reimagined by human intelligence. Learn more about Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

