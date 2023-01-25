2023 NCA HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS IN DALLAS, TX

Championship Hosts Record-Breaking Numbers at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 NCA High School National Championship took place on January 21-22, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

This event, produced by National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), a Varsity Spirit brand, celebrated the power of school spirit, community, athleticism, and their 75th anniversary as a brand. This year's championship hosted a record breaking high of 310 cheerleading teams and showcased nearly 800 performances across 27 states. Cheerleading teams are judged on their crowd leading abilities, stunting, and tumbling skills and overall performance. The Spirit Program division includes combinations of the cheer squad, dance team, band program, and mascot, and offers the chance for teams to recreate their traditions from the sidelines to the competition floor. All teams invited to perform at the championship received eligibility at a Varsity Spirit Camp in 2022.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Cheerleaders Association and provide a national championship platform to showcase these incredible athletes," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Celebrating these athletes' contribution to their schools and communities, dedication to school spirit, and excellent talent, while giving them an opportunity to compete for a national title is core to our mission of elevating student experiences."

Select Varsity Division Champions include:

Game Day Varsity Division Champions:

Game Day Small Varsity : Wylie High School | Wylie, TX

Game Day Medium Varsity: Lago Vista High School | Lago Vista, TX

Game Day Large Varsity: Southlake Carroll Senior High School | Southlake, TX

Game Day Coed Small Varsity: Lakeshore High School | Mandeville, LA

Game Day Coed Large Varsity: Byron Nelson High School | Fort Worth, TX

Spirit Program: Grapevine High School | Grapevine, TX

Advanced Varsity Division Champions:

Advanced Non-Tumbling Crowd Performance : South Panola High School | Batesville, MS

Advanced Small Varsity: Johnsburg High School | McHenry, IL

Advanced Small Varsity Crowd Performance : Moore High School | Moore, OK

Advanced Large Varsity: Prosper High School | Prosper, TX

Advanced Large Varsity Crowd Performance: Brandon High School | Brandon, MS

Advanced Small Varsity Coed: Radford High School | Honolulu, HI

Advanced Small Coed Varsity Crowd Performance: Siloam Springs High School | Siloam Springs, AR

Advanced Large Varsity Coed : Byron Nelson High School | Fort Worth, TX

Advanced Large Coed Varsity Crowd Performance: North Rockland High School | Thiells, NY

Intermediate Varsity Division Champions:

Intermediate Non-Tumbling Small Varsity Game Performance: John Paul Stevens High School | San Antonio, TX

Intermediate Non-Tumbling Large Varsity Crowd Performance: Cigarroa High School | Laredo, TX

Intermediate Small Varsity Performance : Clear Springs High School | League City, TX

Intermediate Small Varsity Crowd Performance : Grapevine High School | Grapevine, TX

Intermediate Large Varsity Performance : Edinburg High School | Edinburg, TX

Intermediate Large Varsity Crowd Performance: Heath High School | Heath, TX

Intermediate Coed Varsity Performance: Antonian High School | San Antonio, TX

Novice Varsity Division Champions:

Novice Non-Building Varsity Crowd Performance: Marcus High School | Flower Mound, TX

Novice Small Varsity Performance: Clear Creek High School | League City, TX

Novice Small Varsity Crowd Performance: John Marshall High School | San Antonio, TX

Novice Large Varsity Performance: Deer Park High School | Deer Park, TX

Novice Large Varsity Crowd Performance: Harlan High School | San Antonio, TX

Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

