NEO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of NeoGenomics, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 27, 2020 to April 26, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in NEO:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/neogenomics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35834&from=4

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEWS - NEO NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that NeoGenomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in NeoGenomics you have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased NeoGenomics securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the NEO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/neogenomics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35834&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neo-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-6-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-neogenomics-inc-shareholders-301728962.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

