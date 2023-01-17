Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Jade Clark as Senior Regional Vice President for Eastern Region

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Jade Clark has joined the company as a senior regional vice president. Clark will be responsible for furthering the sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings in the Eastern U.S.

Trilogy Real Estate Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Trilogy Real Estate Group) (PRNewswire)

"Trilogy continues to expand its sales and distribution efforts with an array of multifamily investment offerings that are perfect for a professional of Jade's caliber," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Jade's experience and success building out territories will make him an invaluable addition to our wholesaling team, and we are pleased he will continue building his career with Trilogy."

Clark has nearly 15 years of wholesaling experience through the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisory (RIA) channels, selling multiple types of alternative investments to clients and advisors. Prior to Trilogy he worked as an external wholesaler for Gladstone Securities' Northeast territory and led the performing territory for 2022. He held similar positions with Griffin Capital Securities, Walton International Group and MetLife Securities.

Clark earned his bachelor's in economics from Arizona State University, Tempe, and holds his Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Trilogy Real Estate Group manages and develops properties across the Midwest, the East Coast, and the Southeast, and has sponsored private investment funds, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $4 billion.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and property management firm with a $2.6 billion portfolio of multifamily apartments and commercial real estate in major markets around the United States. Throughout its 20-year history, Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy has been tested in multiple real estate cycles and consistently sources and manages attractive real estate investments that set the standard for innovation, quality, and attention to detail in their respective marketplaces.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trilogy Real Estate Group