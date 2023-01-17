Protiviti Promotes 53 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

Nearly 900 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 47 of its directors to the position of managing director and six to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement and Legal Consulting.
"As part of our commitment to advancing the careers of all our people, we're very pleased to acknowledge a new group of Protiviti leaders, each of whom has already made a significant contribution in their professional field," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Through their leadership, demonstration of Protiviti's values and consistent delivery of exceptional client service, these leaders provide unique value to the firm and to our clients."
Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Dolapo Adedeji – Charlotte
Kristina Collins – San Francisco
Andrew Dacombe – Brisbane, Australia
Christine Fitzgerald – Phoenix
Marc Geleijn – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Lindsay Gleeson – St. Louis
Heidi Hackney-Bruce – Dallas
Peter King – Seattle
Jeff Meyer – Salt Lake City
Agustin Perez – Mexico City
Maeve Raak – Philadelphia
Rich Turley – Sydney, Australia
Hans van Vliet – Tampa
Drew Wheat – San Francisco
Jeremy Wildhaber – St. Louis
Jen Zatchey – Pittsburgh
Risk and Compliance
Leyla Erkan – Chicago
Ellen Holder – Frankfurt, Germany
Claudia Lu – Shanghai, China
Bernadette Norrington – Washington D.C.
Justin Pang – London, U.K.
Matthew Piera – Melbourne, Australia
Asif Sardar – New York City
Benjamin Shui – New York City
Chintan Thakkar – Dallas
Technology Consulting
Patrick Anderson – Dallas
Kunal Bhatnagar – Tokyo, Japan
Ryan Eichenlaub – San Francisco
Belton Flournoy III – London, U.K.
Marco Geisenberger – Munich, Germany
Patrick Gilgour – Houston
Bob Kiddoo – Los Angeles
Michael Kim – Los Angeles
Jim Kinsman – Atlanta
Antonio Maio – Toronto, Canada
Sebastian Mayer – Frankfurt, Germany
Michael Ortlieb – Orlando
Naveen Shankar – Chicago
Shane Silva – Sydney, Australia
Kyle Swanson – New York City
Kyle Wechsler – New York City
Roy Wells – Atlanta
Business Performance Improvement
Chris Baumgartner – Houston
Mark Boheim – St. Louis
Matt Harvey – Seattle
Shelly Kalladanthyil – Chicago
Esen Orhan – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Patrick Pang – Hong Kong, China
Flavia Phillipson – Orlando
Andrea Vardaro – New York City
Alvin Zhang – New York City
Legal Consulting
JR Flores - Houston
Marshall Matus – New York City
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.
Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.
Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.
