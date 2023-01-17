LEADER BANK LAUNCHES NEW SUBSIDIARY, LEADER INSURANCE LLC

ARLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank, N.A. is excited to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Leader Insurance LLC, in an effort to streamline the home buying process for its clients by providing property, auto, and umbrella insurance policies.

Leader Insurance has partnered with the top-rated insurance carriers in the region to offer its clients great rates and service for their home, car, or investment property policies all with an easy-to-use digital experience.

"We are constantly striving to expand our products and services to offer our clients a holistic banking and lending experience," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "Introducing Leader Insurance allows us to expand our client-centric culture to an adjacent business in property and auto insurance."

Leader Bank is currently offering insurance to clients in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and plans to expand operations throughout most of New England in 2023.

"We are excited to offer our clients a streamlined, digital process for obtaining an insurance quote when they receive a loan through Leader Bank," said Sean Valiton, Leader Bank's Senior Vice President of Sales and New Business. "This offering helps simplify the often-complicated loan application process."

ABOUT LEADER INSURANCE, LLC

Leader Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Leader Bank, N.A., is a digital insurance agency with a streamlined quote process offering clients a range of personal and commercial insurance products. By partnering with the premier insurance carriers in the region, Leader Insurance offers top tier rates and services on personal insurance policies for homes, cars, boats, and more as well as for commercial properties like condos, apartments, and mixed-use buildings. You can contact Leader Insurance directly for more information at 781-896-2050.

ABOUT LEADER BANK, N.A.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank, N.A. is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $4 billion in assets. Leader Bank's team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has expanded its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

