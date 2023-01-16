NEXT WEEK: Wisconsin Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Wisconsin celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 510 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Wisconsin have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policy varies from state to state. Wisconsin has restricted open enrollment for public school, meaning parents may be able to choose a traditional public school in another district or within their district. The state has hundreds of public charter schools to choose from, as well as public magnet schools and several full-time online public schools. Private schools and homeschooling are common in the state, and any Wisconsin taxpayer can deduct the cost of private school tuition. Wisconsin students who meet certain income limits, or students with special needs, may qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Wisconsin will be a rally in Milwaukee organized by School Choice Wisconsin.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness about education options is particularly important this month," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to Wisconsin school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wisconsin.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week