NEXT WEEK: Oklahoma Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Oklahoma celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 248 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Oklahoma have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Oklahoma students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Oklahoma, families can request a transfer to a traditional public school in any district through flexible open enrollment laws. There are also many public charter and public magnet schools throughout the state, alongside six full-time online public schools. In addition, Oklahoma students in certain underperforming schools or who meet certain income guidelines can qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Oklahoma will be school choice expos in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa organized by ChoiceMatters.

"Supporting school choice and offering options that allow parents to find a school that fits perfectly the needs of their kids is common sense," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This Week Oklahoma will celebrate how school choice allows families to find a great educational fit where their children are inspired, successful, and happy."

To download a guide to Oklahoma school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

