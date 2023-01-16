Andy Friedland Named Chief Revenue Officer for Swiftly

Retail media veteran Andy Friedland joins Swiftly to lead the company's CPG and ad sales initiatives alongside newly appointed Chief Customer Officer Angee Walls.

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced that retail media veteran, Andy Friedland has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Friedland will oversee Swiftly's rapidly expanding Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) business and ad sales initiatives.

"The Swiftly team is excited to welcome Andy Friedland to our leadership team," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "Everything we do at Swiftly is rooted in a commitment to innovation, excellence and best-in-class services for our retail partners and Andy is the perfect addition to help us continue reaching those goals. His experience is the perfect complement to this year's focus on continued growth in our sales and brand partnership initiatives."

Friedland joins Swiftly after leading retail media at Crealytics. Prior to this role Andy spent almost 10 years at Amazon, where he most recently led their Grocery Ad and CPG Ad sales initiatives, scaling their business to billions in ad revenue. Other notable roles include National Account Director at Yahoo and SSE Media & Marketing Solutions at MTV. Friedland also sits on the board of Motto Beverage Company and is a Strategic Advisor at Stockpress.

"The need for agile and engaging retail technology is at an all-time high," says Friedland, "and I'm thrilled to be joining Swiftly to deliver the industry leading solutions to our retail, brand, and agency partners. I look forward to combining my expertise with the talent of the existing leadership team to continue shaping the future of the retail tech industry."

Friedland joins an already dynamic leadership roster that includes Angee Walls, the newly appointed Chief Customer Officer, who was brought on board in late 2022. Walls now leads the Retail Partnerships and Customer Service Success teams, bringing years of experience in the grocery space to drive a new level of excellence.

"In the short time I have been with Swiftly, the overwhelming positive response we have received from our retail and CPG partners is like nothing I've experienced in my career," shared Walls. "Swiftly's unique ability to provide its retail partners with best-in-class digital tech, while also maximizing their share of growing Retail Media dollars, enables them to compete against the Goliaths of our industry like never before."

With the addition of Friedland and Walls, Swiftly is positioned to scale into the future and to take its place as the leader in the retail technology industry, creating lasting partnerships, unparalleled customer experiences and continued innovation to retailers across the country.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

