Zef Scientific and Fasmatech Partner to Commercialize the Novel Omnitrap Platform for Multidimensional Multistage Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Zef Scientific and Fasmatech Partner to Commercialize the Novel Omnitrap Platform for Multidimensional Multistage Tandem Mass Spectrometry

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zef Scientific Inc. and Fasmatech announce a new partnership to provide a full range of ion association-dissociation techniques through Fasmatech's Omnitrap platform to owners of Thermo Fisher Exploris™ 480 LCMS systems. The agreement covers sales, marketing, and all service aspects, from installations to warranty provision, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting in North America and Canada.

Zef Scientific, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The Omnitrap platform connects to the Exploris™ 480 LCMS instrument in series with the HCD cell. The platform brings an arsenal of ion activation techniques including slow heating CID, ECD, EID, photo-dissociation, and additional activation methods all in one unit. Key applications include top-down proteomics, proteoform and post-translation modification analysis, structural biology, native mass spectrometry, and glycan sequencing.

As a partner, Zef Scientific brings many years of experience in providing expert LCMS service in North America. Together the two companies will combine efforts in bringing this powerful new technology to owners of Exploris™ 480 LCMS instruments.

Rick Carberry, Business Development and Marketing Director at ZefSci, elaborates: "Early adopter labs in the US and Europe are getting extraordinary results and generating data they have never seen before. We're thrilled to help customers add these advanced capabilities to their existing instruments, further improving their research and development practices."

Dimitris Papanastasiou, Director R&D at Fasmatech, continues: "The omnitrap platform is a game changer in top-down mass spectrometry. Our new electron-based method for dissociating ions will also play an important role in high throughput bottom-up workflows. We are very proud of delivering such an exciting new technology to the mass spectrometry community after many years of R&D effort."

For more information about this partnership, visit the partnership page.

About Zef Scientific

ZefSci is an engineering company focused solely on providing multivendor LCMS maintenance and service and setting a new standard in analytical instrument repair. Expert level engineers provide rapid response times and increased uptime at reduced costs.

More information about ZefSci is available at www.zefsci.com , calling 866 854-7988, or email to: info@zefsci.com .

About Fasmatech

Fasmatech is a high technology company focused on mass spectrometry and ion mobility instrumentation design and development. Custom engineering solutions are offered for the most demanding applications.

Supported by a state-of-the-art ion optical technologies including multipole RF ion guides, quadrupole mass filters, TOF mass analyzers and advanced ion trap designs, Fasmatech delivers unique instrumentation platforms to academia and research institutes.

More information about Fasmatech can be found at www.fasmatech.com.

Media Contact: Rick Carberry | rick@zefsci.com | 781 635-9985

Fasmatech Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zef Scientific, Inc.