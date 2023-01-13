Port Angeles to Hold First School Choice Week Fair, Offering Parents a Unique Chance

Families to explore many types of schools in a family-friendly and multidimensional school fair

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new event in Port Angeles promises to make school searching more manageable, and even fun, for the whole family. Join hundreds of community members in browsing local education options at the first Port Angeles School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

An array of educational institutions from across Port Angeles, Joyce, and Sequim, including public and private to homeschool and online — will deck out tables showcasing their offerings at the fair. Besides connecting families and schools, the free fair will celebrate learning with face painting, a photo booth, a DJ, cornhole and other games, and refreshments.

Olympic Christian School has led the way in planning the school fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hotel's ballroom. The goal of the event? To bring parents, educators, and students together to celebrate the importance of school choice.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Gov. Inslee has officially proclaimed Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Washington State, noting that "quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Washington and the wellbeing of individuals and families."

"We are so excited to host this education fair! As the principal of a private Christian school, I fully support and encourage raising awareness of school choice. When you factor in all of the amazing education options available to families today, public school, private school, home school, online school, and various hybrid options, education has never been so diverse and readily available to families as it is today," said Tiffany Gillespie of Olympic Christian School. "When parents are aware of all the educational options available to them, it empowers them to make the best choices for their children. Each child is unique, and so are their educational needs. Come to the fair and see what's available!"

The Port Angeles School Fair is planned by Olympic Christian School, a community Christian school serving Port Angeles and Sequim since 1992.

Join the fun at the Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles at 221 N. Lincoln St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week