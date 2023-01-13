HORAN Expands Campus Health Solutions with Addition of Industry Leader

Arrington Brings 10+ Years of Student Health Expertise

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As HORAN celebrates its 75th year helping companies and educational institutions provide innovative and valued health and wealth benefits, it is expanding the education specialty practice with the addition of a student health industry leader. HORAN is proud to welcome Phillip Arrington as Vice President of Campus Health Solutions. In this new role, Arrington will be a critical contributor - optimizing the client experience and driving strategic market growth across the country.

Phillip Arrington, VIce President, Campus Health Solutions, HORAN (PRNewswire)

HORAN Campus Health Solutions partners with colleges and universities to offer high-value student insurance plans at a fair price, create awareness of services and health resources available to students, and reduce the overall administrative burden. The approach is rooted in engaging students to proactively manage their physical, mental, and behavioral health leading to successful personal and academic outcomes.

"One of our core fundamentals at HORAN is 'Embrace Growth,' and our Campus Health team has proven they are ready to do just that by welcoming Phillip, an accomplished leader in the student health space," said Terence L. Horan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're committed to serving the collegiate population and guiding students and their families on their health journeys as they pursue their academic dreams."

Arrington brings more than 10 years of experience in the student health industry, most recently as a top-performing Sales Account Executive for Anthem Student Advantage.

"Since our first introduction, Phillip has been a trustworthy partner in support of the growth of HORAN Campus Health," said Chris Mihin, Vice President and Managing Principal of Campus and Individual Health Solutions. "Our values and fundamental beliefs regarding approach and service are well-aligned. We are beyond excited that Phillip was inspired by the opportunity to join HORAN and look forward to bringing our unique service model to colleges and universities across the country."

Arrington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at The University of West Florida and resides with his family in San Diego, CA.

For 75 years, HORAN has served as an independently owned trusted advisor providing dedicated service, support, and partnership in employee benefits and retirement plan consulting wealth management, and life insurance for estate and business planning. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati OH, and operates regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and in Northern Kentucky. For more information, visit HORAN's website or on LinkedIn.

Contact Susanna Max, Director of Marketing

513-260-8628 or susannam@horanassoc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HORAN