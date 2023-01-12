XSET Appoints Jacob Arce as New Head of Esports

The global gaming lifestyle organization promotes former Operations Manager Jacob Arce to Head of Esports

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced that their Operations Manager Jacob Arce will be assuming a new role as Head of Esports. This announcement comes shortly after the announcement of new hire, David Luce, as Chief Content Officer.

Arce has over a decade of experience in the esports industry and 12 AAA game titles under his belt, including Valorant, Fortnite, Gears of War, Call of Duty, and more. He's casted professionally for ELeague (TBS), FNCS Fortnite with BLAST, Alienware, and many other gaming publishers and brands. In November 2022, he casted the biggest World Cup event in Fortnite since the 2019 in the FNCS Invitational. Prior to joining XSET as their Operations Manager, Arce helped build the Ghost Gaming organization, serving as their Co-General Manager. At Ghost Gaming, Arce oversaw more than 60 professional gamers and coaches in a wide range of game titles. Arce's vast experience in team management, esports casting, and building brands in gaming makes him the perfect fit for Head of Esports at XSET.

"I care about being ahead of the curve in the gaming and esports industry. For me, this means making sure players don't just exist in games, but that they are given the opportunity to shape the culture," said Jacob Arce. "I've prospered by building genuine connections and staying true to my intentions of taking care of people in the gaming world. XSET functions the same way I do – they take care of their fans and players, and strive to change the way organizations operate."

Arce has climbed the professional ladder his entire life, going from entry level at McDonald's to the managerial level all while caring for his family, and then following his dream of doing the same in gaming and esports. Arce has his finger on the pulse of everything new in the industry. On top of what he does on the managerial, operational and developmental side of esports and gaming, Arce is also a Partnered Broadcaster for Twitch TV, where he streams everything from casual/competitive gaming to casting and entertaining in different series on his own channel.

"Jacob has already proved himself to be an essential part of XSET's development during his time as Operations Manager," said XSET co-founder and CEO Greg Selkoe. "Jacob's authentic love for gaming and ensuring that players are able to thrive is exactly what we believe in at XSET. His authenticity, combined with his knowledge and strong work ethic, makes Jacob the right person to take on the role of Head of Esports as we continue to add some new teams and players to our roster in 2023."

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Mavix, Roland, Fanshark,Wahlburgers and Mastermind Japan and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys, and the world's most advanced AI driven humanoid Sophia The Robot. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

