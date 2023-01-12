San Francisco Bay University Welcomes Students Back for Spring Trimester

"Management of Innovation" is an exciting new course for Spring 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay University is pleased to announce the return of its students for the spring trimester. As the university continues to adapt to the changing needs of higher education, it is excited to offer a variety of in-person and online classes to meet the diverse needs of its student body.

"We are delighted to welcome new and existing students back to campus and offer a range of learning options," said Paul Choi, Executive Vice President of San Francisco Bay University. "We understand that every student has unique needs and preferences, and we are committed to providing a flexible and supportive learning environment."

The spring trimester at San Francisco Bay University will feature a blend of in-person and online classes, allowing students to choose the learning format that works best for them. The university has also expanded its support services, including tutoring, mental health resources, and career development assistance, to help students succeed academically and professionally.

One exciting new course offering in Spring 2023 is "Management of Innovation," which is highly relevant for Silicon Valley and taught by the well-regarded Professor Reginald Duhé.

Choi continued, "We are confident that our students will have a successful spring trimester and continue to gain high-quality skills, experiences, and mentorship to prepare them for a bright future."

San Francisco Bay University is looking forward to a productive and successful spring trimester with a fantastic group of new students and is ready to welcome back its students with open arms.

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

