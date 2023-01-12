RAISE A CHILD CEO RICH VALENZA NAMED DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION VISIONARY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in the recruitment and support of prospective parents interested in fostering, Raise A Child announced that Founder & CEO Rich Valenza has been recognized as a "Visionary" and profiled in the 2022 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Accessibility Magazine, a special issue by the Los Angeles Times.

Based in California, "Raise A Child is the nationwide leader in the recruitment and support of LGBQT+ and all prospective parents interested in building families through fostering and adoption," says the profile. "Their staff mirrors their constituents with regards to gender, race and sexual orientation. Raise A Child serves an important role in ensuring its constituent agency and governmental partners embrace the widest definition of equity and inclusion." It regularly develops, improves and/or modifies its promotional materials so that they are culturally sensitive and accessible to all target groups.

As the father of two children adopted through Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Valenza understands firsthand the trials and tribulations of LGBT community members and of single parents who seek to build families. "Children and youth in foster care are tremendously diverse. I look forward to continuing welcoming all people to inclusive work and mission of building loving families for children in foster care®," said Valenza.

In addition to his personal experience, Valenza brings the knowledge gained from serving five years as a board member and three years as the president of The Pop Luck Club, which promotes the well-being of gay prospective parents, gay parents, and their children.

In establishing Raise A Child, Valenza has drawn on more than 20 years' success in marketing and development for broadcast media and nonprofit organizations. He has used his expertise in working with leading national and international corporations to form strategic partnerships with community service agencies, national and regional LGBT organizations, and businesses to build Raise A Child's strength and influence.

Raise A Child produces foster and adoption informational programs to support, educate, and motivate prospective parents. These events feature a diverse panel of parents who share their foster and adoption experiences and advice with new prospective parents. To learn more, visit https://raiseachild.org/

