CarSim, TruckSim, and BikeSim Version 2023.0 Released

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Simulation Corporation is proud to announce the release of the 2023.0 versions of its VehicleSim® software products: CarSim®, TruckSim®, and BikeSim®.

CarSim 2023.0 adds four new Simulink S-Functions to connect with four stages in the CarSim math model. The example here uses two of the new S-Functions to send kinematical information from CarSim to Simulink, then receive brake pressures from Simulink to use in the dynamics equations in CarSim, all in the same timestep. (PRNewswire)

Mechanical Simulation Corporation releases version 2023.0 of its vehicle dynamics software CarSim, TruckSim and BikeSim

Mechanical Simulation has been a technology leader in the development and distribution of vehicle dynamics simulation software for more than 25 years. Its products—CarSim, TruckSim, BikeSim, and SuspensionSim—provide accurate and realistic predictions of real-world vehicle behavior. Mechanical Simulation supports 200+ OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers as well as hundreds of universities and government research groups worldwide.

Part of the company's success has been its ability to add features and simulation capabilities supporting development of the latest technologies and trends. This release adds a terramechanical tire model to simulate soft soil conditions, a vehicle math model reorganized into four stages that can be linked separately to external software, tighter connections with Siemens MF-Tyre and COSIN Ftire external tire models, support for Speedgoat RT platform, support of Unreal with dSPACE RT, and a preview of our high-fidelity animator based on the Unreal Engine.

"Our new soft-soil tire model greatly expands Mechanical Simulation's core capabilities and is a competitive differentiator. Engineers who develop vehicles that operate in off-road environments such as agricultural, construction and military applications can now bring their products to market faster and safer with the help of CarSim and TruckSim," said Jeremy Miller, Director of Engineering, Mechanical Simulation Corporation.

About Mechanical Simulation Corporation

Mechanical Simulation Corporation is a technology leader in the development and distribution of advanced software used to simulate vehicle performance under a wide variety of conditions. The company was established in 1996, and from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters provides car, truck, and motorcycle simulation packages, training, and ongoing support to more than 200 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, hundreds of universities and government research groups, and hundreds of driving simulators. In March 2022, Mechanical Simulation Corporation became part of Applied Intuition, inc. Applied is the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, making it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market. Both companies are working together to integrate their products to provide the automotive and trucking industry with a single complete solution for all their needs.

This off-road demonstration of VehicleSim Pro (VSV Pro), advanced animator, shows off a stunning environment with the ability to use different amounts of cloud cover and sun position. The Heads-Up Display (HUD) elements can be set up to show engineering data from the math model, such as tire data, vehicle speed, engine RPM, and throttle position. (PRNewswire)

