Artmarket.com: must-know results in 2022, according to Artprice

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 2022 the Art Market may have given the impression once again of having broken all records, but the total global volume of transactions and art auction turnover actually stabilized," says Thierry Ehrmann, CEO of Artmarket.com and Founder of Artprice.

The companies Artprice.com and Artron.net are currently compiling their 2022 Art Market Report, the world's most comprehensive report on the global art market based on auction results from all over the planet. This report will be published free online in English, French, and Mandarin at the beginning of March 2023 and just before the TEFAF in Maastricht.

Ahead of the report's publication, Artprice has compiled a list of the 25 most spectacular results of the year 2022:

ARTWORKS

- The second most expensive painting in auction history (after Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi), by Andy Warhol.

www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/26798865/shot-sage-blue-marilyn

- The two most expensive photographs of all time: by Man Ray and Edward Steichen

www.artprice.com/artist/18662/man-ray/photography/26769159/le-violon-d-ingres

www.artprice.com/artist/27387/edward-steichen/photography/28444332/the-flatiron

- The second most expensive print ever sold (after David Hockney's Piscine De Medianoche) by Pablo Picasso.

www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/print-multiple/26211054/le-repas-frugal

- The second most expensive video installation (after Bruce Nauman's No, No, New Museum) by David Hockney

https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/audiovisual-multimedia/26228118/woldgate-woods-winter-2010

- The three most expensive tapestries ever sold: three works by Alighiero Boetti

www.artprice.com/artist/10720/alighiero-boetti/tapestry/28497771/mappa

www.artprice.com/artist/10720/alighiero-boetti/tapestry/28455951/tutto

www.artprice.com/artist/10720/alighiero-boetti/tapestry/28291431/mappa

COUNTRIES & AUCTION HOUSES



- A record year for US auctions: over $7 billion in Fine Art turnover

- A record year for paintings at auction: more than $10 billion worth worldwide

- A record total for an art collection (Paul G. Allen's) with five results above $100 million

- Record annual global total for an Auction House: $5.8 billion in Fine Art for Christie's

- Record year in EUR (but not in USD) for Fine Art auctions in France and Germany

- Record price for a artwork at auction in Germany, signed Max Beckmann

www.artprice.com/artist/1856/max-beckmann/painting/28615467/selbstbildnis-gelb-rosa

- A record price for an artwork at auction in Japan, signed Andy Warhol

www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/26407506/silver-liz-ferus-type

- A Record price for an artwork at auction in the Netherlands, signed Willem Gerard Hofker

www.artprice.com/artist/55157/willem-gerard-hofker/painting/26904882/balische-zusjes-op-t-tempelfeest-balinese-sisters-at-the-temple-feast

- A record price for an artwork at auction in Italy, signed Giorgio Morandi

www.artprice.com/artist/20336/giorgio-morandi/painting/28684836/natura-morta

RECORDS BY NATIONALITY

- Historic record auction price for a German artist: Lucian Freud

www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/28444425/large-interior-w11-after-watteau

- for an Austrian artist: Gustav Klimt

www.artprice.com/artist/15495/gustav-klimt/painting/28444374/birch-forest

- for a Belgian artist: René Magritte

www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/26219058/l-empire-des-lumieres

- for an American artist: Andy Warhol

www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/26798865/shot-sage-blue-marilyn

- for a French artist: Georges Seurat (if we consider Pablo Picasso to have been Spanish)

www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/28444347/les-poseuses-ensemble-petite-version

- for an Indian artist: Vasudeo S. Gaitonde

www.artprice.com/artist/124653/vasudeo-s-gaitonde/painting/26076759/untitled

- for a Luxembourgish artist: Edward Steichen

www.artprice.com/artist/27387/edward-steichen/photography/28444332/the-flatiron

- for a Nigerian artist: Njideka Akunyili Crosby

www.artprice.com/artist/672624/njideka-akunyili-crosby/painting/28454853/the-beautyful-ones

- for a Dutch artist: Vincent Van Gogh

www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/28444389/verger-avec-cypres

- for a Sudanese artist: Ibrahim El Salahi

www.artprice.com/artist/501791/ibrahim-el-salahi/drawing-watercolor/28115019/the-tree

ARTISTIC PERIODS

- Record for a female painter under 30: Anna Weyant

www.artprice.com/artist/995175/anna-weyant/painting/26879988/falling-woman

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:

Biographie_thierry_Ehrmann_2022_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 800,000 artists.

Artprice by Artmarket, the world leader in information on the art market, has set itself the ambition through its Global Standardized Marketplace to be the world's leading Fine Art NFT platform.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6400 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 7.2 million ('members log in'+social media) users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

