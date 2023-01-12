Anchin Continues Expansion by Adding Leaders to its Private Client and Client Accounting Advisory Services Groups

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce two strategic additions to the firm. Elizabeth Zabludoff has joined as a Principal in the Private Client Group and the Leader of Family Office Services. Anthony Carrella has joined as a Partner and the Leader of Client Accounting Advisory Services.

This announcement kicks off another exciting year of growth for Anchin.

In 2022, the firm opened an office in Boca Raton, Florida; added seven partners and principals; was again named a Best Place to Work in New York City, New York State, and nationally; and promoted a record group to Director and Senior Manager. All these actions have laid the foundation for a new year that will be focused on both internal and external expansion. "I am excited to welcome Liz and Anthony to the team. Their addition will further align our services with those that support our clients' continued success," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner.

Elizabeth Zabludoff, JD, is a Principal in Anchin's Private Client Group and the Family Office Services Leader. She has more than 20 years of professional experience focusing on the needs of high-net-worth clients. Elizabeth has significant experience working with wealthy individuals and families (including several Forbes 400 families) and has earned her reputation as a thought leader and trusted advisor in the high-net-worth community. Her primary areas of focus include transgenerational wealth creation and family entrepreneurship.

Anthony Carrella, CPA, CGMA, is a Partner and the Leader of Anchin's Client Accounting Advisory Services Group with more than 15 years of financial experience. Anthony specializes in helping companies maximize cash flow, implement budgets, maximize cost savings, and manage their accounting and reporting accurately, timely and efficiently. He advises established and start-up clients in a wide range of industries including real estate, financial services, consumer products, technology and professional services.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

