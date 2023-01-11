Southern Current, an energyRe Company, Secures Power Purchase Agreement with Dominion Energy South Carolina for 108 MWdc Solar and 198 MWh Storage Project

Lone Star Solar is located in Calhoun County, SC and is expected to enter operation in 2024

Upon COD, project will produce enough energy to power 17,000 homes

Lone Star Solar's 198 MWh battery will be one of the largest battery systems in the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. and HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Current, an energyRe company, today announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for Lone Star Solar in Calhoun County, South Carolina. Upon expected commercial operation in 2024, the Lone Star Solar plant will have 107.8 megawatts (MWdc) of renewable power capacity. The project will also deploy a 198 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) across the 572-acre facility; Lone Star Solar will have one of the largest battery systems in the Carolinas and the largest battery on the DESC network.

"As the United States accelerates toward a sustainable future, energyRe is ready to deliver the reliable clean power our communities need to meet growing energy demands," said Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe. "This agreement will stimulate significant local investment, job creation and emissions reductions across the region. Building on Southern Current's industry leadership, we are harnessing our expertise and experience to advance renewable energy in the Southeastern United States and beyond."

Pending acceptance for filing by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina and any other required regulatory approvals, Lone Star Solar will be one of the largest solar and storage facilities in the Southeastern United States and will represent approximately $200 million invested toward powering 17,000 homes and businesses. Over the life of the project, Lone Star Solar will generate more than $10 million in local property taxes and create approximately 185 jobs during construction. Lone Star Solar is expected to reduce more than 140,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

energyRe acquired Southern Current, LLC a South Carolina-based premier developer of large-scale solar and energy storage projects, in the third quarter of 2022 with a portfolio of more than 9 GWs in development. Southern Current's PPA with DESC for Lone Star Solar supports energyRe's growing and diverse national renewable portfolio and follows the company's recent launch of Radial Power , a large-scale provider of distributed clean energy solutions. energyRe is advancing several nation-leading renewable energy projects across the United States, including Clean Path NY—an $11 billion public-private partnership to develop 3,800 MW of new wind and solar power and a 175-mile, underground 1,300 MW HVDC transmission line in New York. Upon operation in 2027, Clean Path NY will deliver 8 million MWh of emissions-free energy annually and reduce fossil fuel-fired electric generation in New York by 22% per year on average. energyRe is also a project co-sponsor of Leading Light Wind, the only American-led offshore wind developer with a lease in the New York Bight; the project is targeted for operations in 2030.

About energyRe

energyRe, LLC is a leading independent clean energy company focused on solving complex challenges and providing clean energy solutions in utility-scale offshore and onshore wind and solar generation, energy storage, transmission, and distributed generation. energyRe's founding investors include principals of Related Companies, one of the nation's most prominent privately-owned real estate firms and one of the country's largest creators and preservationists of affordable housing. energyRe is led by an experienced executive management team and is guided by the values of community engagement, government partnership, and a demonstrated commitment to sustainability. energyRe has offices in New York and Houston. For more information about energyRe, visit www.energyre.com

