McCormick & Company Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital. The Company ranked No. 1 overall within the Food, Beverage & Tobacco industry and entered its first year in the JUST 100 coming in 57th overall out of 951 companies.

"McCormick is honored to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. "This ranking demonstrates our continued commitment to doing what's right for people, communities where we live, work, and source, and the planet we all share. As an industry leader, we care about the issues impacting our stakeholders and we're actively working to help improve the world around us."

The JUST Capital rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Each company is ranked based on its work to serve its employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

McCormick's progress toward its ambitious goals, which include emissions reduction targets to achieve 1.5oC as part of its long-term commitment to reaching Net Zero by 2050 and other goals to champion equality, develop their employees and increase the resilience of over 35,000 smallholder farmers, is just a small part of the Company's work factored into this year's JUST ranking. McCormick was also recently named to Fortune's 2022 Change the World list.

To learn more about McCormick's journey and commitments, read our 2021 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report or visit the PLP section of our Corporate website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

