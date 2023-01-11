Inbenta Secures $40M in Funding Led by Tritium Partners

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, a conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience, today announced its closing of a $40M investment led by Tritium Partners. The investment will fund future product innovation and expansion into new markets.

Inbenta automates customer interactions with intelligent conversational AI. Requiring virtually zero data training and achieving a 90% correct answer rate, Inbenta's solutions are fully configurable, deployable within seconds, interoperable across multiple platforms, and perpetually advancing through billions of customer interactions across 35 languages.

By applying Inbenta's AI-driven conversational tools, companies can automate the resolution of customer inquiries and tasks, reduce the need and cost associated with human intervention, and create an always-on channel for customer service, sales, HR and revenue growth.

"Inbenta's conversational AI is a game changer for any business that has to handle customer inquiries, whether simple questions or more complicated tasks," said Melissa Solis, Chief Executive Officer at Inbenta. "Inbenta's advantage is driven by its proprietary Natural Language Processing and Neuro-Symbolic AI technology and its versatility, on top of its already global footprint and ability to connect with customers across languages and lexicons. With the backing of Tritium Partners, Inbenta is now positioned to rapidly scale and develop a truly end-to-end AI platform that delivers on features never before imagined."

"Inbenta represents the future of customer experience. For over a decade, we've been optimizing our technology so that customers can be understood and responded to in a way that is helpful, genuine and, most importantly, achieves a quick and impactful resolution," said Jordi Torras, Chief Innovation Officer at Inbenta. "I am excited for the opportunity to work with Melissa on this next chapter of Inbenta's growth."

"Conversational AI is quickly advancing albeit with fragmentation and point solutions. Today's funding will allow Inbenta to accelerate the market's awareness of its comprehensive platform that tailors AI-driven solutions across industries and use cases for the needs of all enterprises," said Matt Bowman, Managing Partner at Tritium Partners. "We are excited to see Melissa, Jordi and the team capitalize on the company's technology, capabilities and market position as they work to dramatically grow the business over the coming years."

Melissa Solis will become Inbenta's CEO effective immediately. Inbenta's founder, Jordi Torras, will continue in a leadership position as the CIO. Tritium Partners' Matt Bowman, Managing Partner and Chris Steiner, Partner will join Inbenta's Board of Directors.

TD Securities (USA) LLC served as Inbenta's financial advisor.

About Inbenta

Founded in 2011, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a global conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience. The company's powerful platform combines the use of Natural Language Processing and Neuro-Symbolic AI to offer four digital support communication modules – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, and Messenger – delivering a complete and configurable solution for any enterprise. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and with regional offices in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan, Inbenta has over 250 global brands using its solution across a range of industries, including: financial services, travel, ecommerce, telecom, and utilities.

About Tritium Partners

Founded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With >$1.2 billion of assets under management, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in FinTech and financial services, Internet marketplaces, software data and analytics, supply chain and logistics, and tech-enabled business services. For more information, please visit www.tritiumpartners.com.

