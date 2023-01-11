Toy Truck Drive
EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results for February 24, 2023

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor  713-571-4560

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-schedules-conference-call-and-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-for-february-24-2023-301719539.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.