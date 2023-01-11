eDreams shares data on Americans' interest in volunteering holidays

71% of Americans report they have undertaken a volunteering holiday , compared to 38% of global respondents

Almost half (48%) of American respondents are more willing to embark on a volunteering holiday than they were pre-pandemic, compared to 32% of all international respondents.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online travel agent eDreams' latest poll of 10,000 respondents - including 2,000 from the USA - explores traveler interest surrounding one of the most anticipated travel trends for 2023: purpose-driven trips.

Americans are trailblazers in volunteering holidays

71% of Americans participants have already undertaken a volunteering holiday compared to 38% of all respondents globally. eDreams' consumer poll* reveals that only 19% of Americans have never ventured on a trip of this nature against a whopping 55% globally.

The pandemic awakens the conscience of travelers

After the last two years, strongly impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis, the war in Ukraine and a complex macroeconomic situation, American travelers report an increase in their desire to travel with the aim of helping others. Thus, 48% say they feel more willing to be volunteer tourists than before the outbreak of the pandemic - compared to 32% globally.

Volunteering holidays motivations

When analysing motivations for those who would consider a volunteering trip, more than half (51%) of those polled globally report a desire to help people in need. US respondents report varied motivations, with no one standing out as more popular. These include:

Develop new skills and professional experience (42%)

Help those in need (41%)

Discover a different reality and culture (41%)

Meet new people and build relationships (40%)

A physically active vacation (39%)

Volunteering holidays - the reasons

What are Americans focusing on for their volunteering experience abroad?

Healthcare support (42%)

Nature protection (42%)

Educational assistance (41%)

Help to local populations (40%)

Anything that has to do with children (36%)

*Poll:

Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO between 15-25 August 2022. 10,000 respondents made up of 1,000 from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden, with 2,000 respondents from the UK and 2,000 from the USA.

About eDreams

eDreams is one of the world's leading online agencies; a true disruptor in the online travel booking sector since its foundation in 1999 in Silicon Valley. The business puts cutting-edge technology solutions to work on behalf of travelers worldwide. It offers the widest choice of flights from over 690 airlines as well as the greatest variety of hotels, flight + dynamic hotel packages, car rentals and travel insurance products. Founder of eDreams Prime, the very first subscription programme ever created in travel, eDreams is revolutionising the way people search for, book and enjoy travel. eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 17 million customers globally.

View original content:

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO