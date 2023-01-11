Built In Honors 3Cloud in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced today that 3Cloud was honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, 3Cloud earned a place on both the Fully Remote Best Places to Work annual awards list and the Fully Remote Best Midsize Places to Work annual awards list, which includes remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. (PRNewswire)

"In this post-pandemic world, work-life balance is not just a trendy term, but rather something that can be critical to the success of both a company and its employees," says Mike Rocco, CEO, 3Cloud. "It's this incredible opportunity to get really good at creating an inclusive culture, and at 3Cloud we are honored and proud to be recognized as a leader in this realm."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work, and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid, and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

ABOUT 3CLOUD

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize, and manage their applications, infrastructure, data, and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago and serves clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

